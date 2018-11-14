Blood donations may not reach goal due to weather

By Melanie Pace | Broadcast Reporter

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day this week, a blood drive is taking place in front of Moody Memorial Library in partnership with the Multicultural Association of Pre-Health Students (MAPS).

So far this week, the drive has raised less than half of the amount of blood it needs. Denver sophomore Gunilla Diza, MAPS community health committee member said less donations are common during this time of the year.

“This week it’s been colder than usual,” Diza said. “With those kinds of conditions, giving blood just isn’t as appealing.”

The goal is to raise 250 units of blood, which means 180 people still need to donate. Without these donations, Diza said Waco hospitals may not have enough blood over the holidays.

To be a donor takes only 10 to 20 minutes, and requires filling out a small amount of paperwork about general health. Each donor receives a free t-shirt and coupons to local businesses such as Smoothie King and Oh My Juice.

“They’ll get you set up and get you giving,” Diza said.