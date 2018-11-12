What to do in Waco, Nov. 13-14

Tuesday, Nov. 13

Faith and Reason Panel | 5-6:30 p.m. | Baylor Sciences Building, Room E125 | The Society of Physics will host Professors from the Physics Department, Engineering Department and Baylor Interdisciplinary Core, as they discuss the intermingling of faith and reason in the modern world.

Birdtalker concert | 8 p.m. | Common Grounds | $15 tickets | The group will perform at the local coffee shop Tuesday night. The doors open at 7:30 p.m.

Open mic night | 8-9 p.m. | The Backyard Bar and Grill | The local restaurant and concert venue will hold their weekly open mic night. Slots are given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Wednesday, Nov. 14

“I’m Still Here” Final Discussion | 5:30 p.m. | Bill Daniel Student Center, Houston Room | The Department of Multicultural Affairs is hosting a closing discussion of “I’m Still Here: Black Dignity in a World Made for Whiteness,” by Austin Channing Brown. All are encouraged to attend, weather or not they have read the book.

All-University Thanksgiving Dinner and Fall Festival | 5 – 8 p.m. | Penland, East Village and Memorial Dining Halls | The annual meal has been moved to the dining halls due to anticipated inclement weather. Join the Baylor and Waco community in a free Thanksgiving celebration.