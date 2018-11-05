Fiji frightens students to benefit USO

By Caroline Waterhouse | Broadcast Reporter

Baylor fraternity Phi Gamma Delta hosted its annual Halloween-inspired event Fright Night from Oct. 26 – 27.

The event was free to the public, but the fraternity sold Fright Night T-shirts to help support its philanthropy, the USO.

“The guys love doing it so it’s a win/win to try and pull this big of an event for USO,” said Farmersville junior Clark Parr, Fright Night chair.

Parr said the fraternity planned its costumes and other details for months in advance to pull off the perfect haunted house. Days before opening, Fiji started building its maze of horrors in the middle of Baylor campus.

In earlier years, the haunted house was only one tent, but due to the popularity, it was extended to three large tents for extra terrors.

“We want this to kind of be a corner stone event for Baylor and for the Baylor experience,” Parr said.

The event also had a giant screen that played Halloween classics such as “Hocus Pocus” and “Halloweentown,” as well as a photobooth with an array of spooky props.

Spicewood senior Bradi Zapata said she helped work on the event with and shared what she looked forward to with Fright Night.

“I think I’m excited just for people to get scared,” Zapata said.