Don’t fall victim to negative political climate

By Whitney Johnson | Contributor

With midterm elections coming up, the political climate has heated up nationally, regionally and locally. The big question is: Are you a liberal or a conservative? But the real question should be: Why should it matter?

The political spectrum gets more polarizing daily, but everyone loses sight of the main goal: to better America as a whole. The Texas Senate race has been one to watch. Rep. Beto O’Rourke of El Paso faces Sen. Ted Cruz for the Texas Senate position. With everyone keeping an eye on politics, our society has become divided.

I hope that does not happen to Baylor University. Although college campuses tend to be the hub of politics, students on both ends of the political spectrum should feel welcomed to share their opinions free from judgment.

Conservative and liberals alike should not feel the need to mask their political views. While Baylor University is known to have more students with conservative ideals, that should not stop moderates or liberals from sharing their thoughts as well. This can be a fine line to walk, as people on media outlets share rude and demeaning comments about both candidates.

With both O’Rourke and Cruz visiting Waco, Baylor students from both parties took an interest in visiting with these prominent people. Visiting them and soliciting more information about their campaigns helps students make a more informed decision. That is half the battle.

There are different types of college students. One who goes to a plethora of political events and acts on his or her right to vote. One who votes based on influence of others. And one who does not care about politics or take an interest in the matter.

The last two types of students I mentioned need to wake up; in 2018, politics affect everyone no matter your race, religion, gender or political affiliation. Exercising your civic duty by voting either in early voting or on Election Day is wonderful. Please keep in mind who you voted for might not be who your neighbor or close friend voted for, and that is OK.

More often than not, people think once you advocate for one party, that is the end-all be-all, and it is not. Baylor students, before we are Democrats and Republicans, we are people just wanting to better our state and nation.

Politics is a serious matter, I am aware, but this should not hinder friendships or change our perception of people we interact with on a daily basis. Do not let the political climate change Baylor, instead, change the political climate.

Whitney Johnson

Houston, TX

Sophomore business major