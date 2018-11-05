Bonfire Extravaganza kicks off homecoming festivities

By Emma Whitaker | Broadcast Reporter

Homecoming is a time where alumni have the opportunity to show their children their alma mater. Baylor’s Bonfire Extravaganza included band performance, mascots, the cheer team, the spirit squad, baton twirling, Hamilton tunes from Virtuoso, food trucks and more.

“We helped construct the bonfire and then we helped lights and control the fire during the actually bonfire lighting,” said Broken Arrow, Okla., sophomore Jada Holliday, member of Baylor Chamber.

From a child’s perspective, the night is a magical time. When asked what homecoming is, kids say it is a huge party for adults. Baylor is a place where they can go visit the bears, Joy and Lady and dream about their future college experiences.

“I loved how the bonfire was so traditionally Baylor, but also had some new elements this year,” said Austin junior Ana O’Quin. “I thought the laser show was a really fun way to honor our past traditions while also giving students new things to look forward to.”