What to do in Waco: Oct. 30 – Nov. 1

Tuesday, Oct. 30

Baylor Men’s Choir and Women’s Choir Performance | 7:30 p.m. | Jones Concert Hall | The two audition choirs will perform the music they’ve learned this far in the semester.

Deadzone and Chainsaw Nightmare Haunted Houses | 8 p.m. | Exit 345, Interstate 35 | $22 tickets | The venue has two haunted house experiences with various entertainment while you wait.

Wednesday, Oct. 31

Open Mic Night | 8-10 p.m. | Common Grounds | The coffee shop will host their weekly event. Spots are given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Baylor Halloween Organ Concert | 9-10 p.m. | Jones Concert Hall | Listen to spooky music performed by Baylor organists.

Haunted Game Night | 7-9 p.m. | Beauchamp Addiction Recovery Center | The BARC is hosting a game night with games like “Betrayal at House on the Hill” and “Killer Bunnies,” Halloween movies and candy.

Thursday, Nov. 1

56th Annual Friends of the Waco-McLennan County Library | 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. | Extraco Events Center | Prices vary | Over 110,000 books, DVDs CDs and more will be on sale with the purchase of a wristband at the door. For wristband prices, visit wacofriendsofthelibrary.org