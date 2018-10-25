What to do in Waco: Oct. 26-27

Friday, Oct. 26

Game Night at the SLC | 6 – 7:30 p.m. | McLane Student Life Center | Baylor Campus Recreation is hosting an evening of games like Jumbo Jenga, Catch Phrase and more. Free pizza and snacks will be provided.

Ant Man and the Wasp | 9 p.m.- 1 a.m. | Bill Daniel Student Center | The Union Board will host their weekly Sundown Session featuring two showings of the film. The game room will also be open.

Deadzone and Chainsaw Nightmare Haunted Houses | 8 p.m. | Exit 345, Interstate 35 | The venue features two haunted house experiences and offers various entertainment while you wait to enter!

FIJI Fright Night | 8 p.m. – 12 a.m. | Fountain Mall | Phi Gamma Delta will hold their annual haunted house. The event is free. Purchase a T-shirt to skip the line.

Saturday, Oct. 27

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | McLennan County Courthous parking lot | The weekly event features vendors and businesses from Waco and the surrounding area. Booths will be set up with a variety of goods for sale.

Rocky Horror Picture Show | 9 p.m. | Waco Hippodrome | Waco Warp will perform live in front of a screening of the original 1975 cult film.

Laser Tag | 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.| Bill Daniel Student Center | The Union Board will host their weekly Sundown Session featuring laser tag in the Barfield Drawing room.

