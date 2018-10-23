Baylor senior loses weight, gains career

By Caroline Waterhouse | Broadcast Reporter

Austin senior Marifer Tamkin said she was used to being fit and healthy in high school but when she got to college, she eventually gained the freshman 15 as well as an additional 25 pounds.

“That was a really big shock for me since I had always been very sporty, so I decided I needed to make my health a priority,” Tamkin said.

She said she stumbled across an Instagram page of a girl whose post of her own weight loss went viral thanks to a company called Arbonne. Tamkin said she messaged the girl, who would later become Tamkin’s sponsor.

From then on, Tamkin became a member of Arbonne, a health and wellness company that has been around for more than 40 years. She said she started with the 30 Days to Healthy Living kit and noticed results immediately.

“Within two months, I had lost 20 pounds and I was the best I’ve ever felt,” said Tamkin.

However, just joining the program wasn’t enough and Tamkin said she soon became a consultant for the company.

While finishing out her last semester at Baylor, Tamkin said her work doesn’t conflict with her schoolwork, and that she posts about the products on her social media and gets coffee with friends and acquaintances to share her experiences.