What to do in Waco: Oct. 23-25

Tuesday, Oct. 23

Taco ‘Bout a Cure | 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Bill Daniel Student Center | The Baylor Relay for Life is offering free breakfast tacos and iced tea and sharing information about the organization as a part of their Relay Week.

Dr Pepper Hour | 3 – 4 p.m. | Bill Daniel Student Center | The Student Union will hold their weekly event, offering free Dr Pepper floats.

Baylor Wind Ensemble | 7:30 p.m. | Jones Concert Hall | The Baylor Wind Ensemble will perform pieces from the music they’ve learned this semester.

Wednesday, Oct. 24

Wisdom Wednesday | 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Bill Daniel Student Center | The Baylor Relay for Life will host the event to allow people to share their stories and words of encouragement for those battling cancer.

Open mic night | 8 – 10 p.m. | Common Grounds | The coffee shop will host their weekly mic night opportunity for local artists. All are welcome to perform, but slots are given on a first-come, first-served basis.

Thursday, Oct. 25

Fall Family Festival | 5 a.m. – 7 p.m. | 2911 Herring Ave. | The festival will be a part of Child Safety Day and will feature music, games and more.

Referee Balloon Pop | 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. | Bill Daniel Student Center | The Baylor Relay for Life will host the event as a part of Relay Week, and students will have the opportunity to win prizes.

Flu Shot Clinic | 2 – 4 p.m. | McLane Student Life Center | $25 flue shots will be offered and sponsored by the Baylor University Health Center.

Therapy Dogs | 2 – 4 p.m. | The Beauchamp Addiction Recovery Center | The center will sponsor an event featuring dogs from Angel Paws. Students are welcomed to recharge by spendingtime with the dogs.