What to do in Waco: Oct. 12-14

FRIDAY, OCT. 12

Sundown Sessions: A Quiet Place | 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Bill Daniel Student Center | The Union Board will hold their weekly event, featuring two showings of “A Quiet Place.”

Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo | 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. | Extraco Events Center | The annual fair and rodeo is being held featuring fun rides, live music and delicious carnival food! $15 tickets with a $5 parking fee.

Godspell | 7:30 p.m. | Mabee Theatre | The Baylor Theatre’s final weekend of the colorful musical is this weekend. Tickets are $20. Read the Lariat review online!

SATURDAY, OCT. 13

Sundown Sessions: Oversized Games | 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. The Union Board will host their weekly event with your favorite childhood games made larger than life!

Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo | 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. | Extraco Events Center | The annual fair and rodeo is being held featuring fun rides, live music and delicious carnival food! $15 tickets with a $5 parking fee.

SUNDAY, OCT. 14

Godspell | 2 p.m. | Mabee Theatre | This is the final performance of Baylor Theatre’s colorful rendition of “Godspell.” Tickets are $20. Read the Lariat review online.