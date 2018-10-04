What to do in Waco: Oct. 5-7

Friday, Oct. 5

Movies at the Mayborn | 5 – 7 p.m. | Mayborn Museum Complex | The Mayborn is hosting a movie night featuring “Hocus Pocus.” There will be free food. Bring your student ID.

Sundown Sessions | 9 p.m. – 1 a.m. | The Union Board is hosting their weekly event in the Bill Daniel Student Center. This week will feature two showings of the movie “Tomb Raider.” Students can also use the bowling alley and game rooms for free.

First Friday Waco | 6 – 9 p.m. | Various businesses downtown | The monthly event is hosted to promote interaction with small business throughout Waco. Several participating businesses will have freebies and activities.

Saturday, Oct. 6

Waco Cultural Arts Fest | 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.| Saturday and Sunday | Indian Spring Park and the Waco Convention Center | The festival will feature plenty of activities, booths and vendors.

Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo | Extraco Events Center | The annual fair is taking place everday until Oct. 13. The event features food, rides, live music and more. General admission is $15 with $2 carnival rides. Daily operation hours differ. For details, visit hotfair.com.

Waco Downtown Farmers Market | 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. | McLennan County Courthouse | The weekly event features booths and vendors with a variety of goods.