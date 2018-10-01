What to do in Waco: Oct. 2 – 4

TUESDAY, OCT. 2

Dr Pepper Hour | 3 – 4 p.m. | Bill Daniel Student Center | The Student Union will host its weekly event serving free Dr Pepper floats.

National Night Out | 6 – 8 p.m. | Fountain Mall | The Baylor Police Department will host this event to promote positive relationship between the community and law enforcement.

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 3

Let’s Talk About Dating | 7:30 – 9 p.m. | Cashion 101 | Baylor Cru will host an event to discuss a biblical view on dating.

Open mic night at Common Grounds | 8 – 10 p.m. | The coffee shop will host its weekly mic night with slots available on a first-come, first-served basis. All are welcome to perform.





THURSDAY, OCT. 4

Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo | 6 p.m. | Extraco Events Center | $10 in advance, $15 at gate | The fair and rodeo will take place from Oct. 4 – 16 and will feature rides, food, live music and more.

Moonlight Yoga | 7:30 p.m. | Fountain Mall | The Beauchamp Addiction Recover Center will sponsor the free yoga opportunity. Yoga mats will be provided to those without one. Attendees should bring water.