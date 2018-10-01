October 1st Netflix releases

By
Thomas Moran
-
Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

• Angel Eyes

• Anger Management

• Billy Madison

• Black Dynamite

• Blade

• Blade II

• Blazing Saddles

• Empire Records

• Gotham: Season 4

• Kevin Hart: Laugh at My Pain

• Kevin Hart: Seriously Funny

• Must Love Dogs

• My Little Pony Equestria

• Girls: Rollercoaster of Friendship

• Mystic River

• New York Minute

• Once Upon a Time in America

• Pay It Forward

• Pee-wee’s Big Adventure

• Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

• Rumble in the Bronx

• She’s Out of My League

• Sommersby

• The Dead Pool

• The Devil’s Advocate

• The Green Mile

• The Lake House

• The NeverEnding Story

• The Shining

• V for Vendetta

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR