Summer camp career fair broadens students’ opportunities

By Julia Lawrenz | Broadcast Reporter

The Career and Professional Development center hosted a summer camp career fair last Wednesday. With over 30 different summer camps in attendance, Baylor students had the opportunity to look for summer and part-time jobs. More than 400 students stopped by the career fair.

Jonny Van Ommering is part of the Sky Ranch staff and represented the camp at the fair. He said you never know what your future holds.

Van Ommering said his original idea was to major in business at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix and then head back home to San Diego, Calif., to work on the dairy farm. He said, however, that “God quickly shook that idea up,” and he was led to Sky Ranch.

Van Ommering said trying something new can be daunting but you never know how it can change your life for the better. Although his original plan didn’t work out, he said ended up where he was supposed to.

Dallas sophomore Kaliey Kolb said she came to the career fair to find a summer job. She said she attended summer camp a few years ago and it changed her life, so she wants others to have the same experience.

Students can reach out to the Career and Professional Development center if they want to get in contact with any of the 30 summer camps that were at the career fair.