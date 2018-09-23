Special education majors focus on creativity in the classroom

By Emma Whitaker | Broadcast Reporter

Frisco junior Jordan Bringe has been working in special education for ten years, and said she fell in love working with kids special needs early on. She also said she loves finding creative ways to teach her students.

“Seeing it click is the best thing ever,” Bringe said.

All education majors share the same building. However, general education and special education have several differences in regards to direct instruction. Bringe said sometimes people can misunderstand these children or get nervous teaching them.

San Jose junior Alicia Chamberlain said she tries to emphasize the importance for every teacher to understand direct instruction and special education. Direct instruction is a kind of teaching that works for general education and special education alike, yet most general education professionals do not use it.

Richardson junior Elizabeth Downey, who is majoring in general education, said she often has to do extra planning to make sure all of her students are getting an adequate education, but that in the end, it pays off.

“I have two students in my classroom right now who have autism,” Downey said, “and while I want them to feel included and I care so much, and I want them to get a great education, I don’t always know exactly how to change a lesson plan.”