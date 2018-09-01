Stereotypes shouldn’t define individuals

By Jessika Harkay | Guest Contributor

I couldn’t imagine being a football player or a frat-boy at Baylor in this current time. Being labeled a potential rapist has been exploited recently with the emergence of scandals and the #MeToo movement.

With that said, though the risk appears to usually come from those type of boys, I couldn’t imagine being innocent and having to deal with the assumption that you are more dangerous than any other man walking down the street. People should not be stereotyped simply because of the extracurricular activities in which they choose to participate.

Though I believe it’s incredibly important to shine light on these scandals and events at our school, it’s equally important to remember that good people exist within our organizations as well.

Jessika is a freshman journalism major from Vail, Colo.