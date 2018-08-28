Be bold, life’s too short

By Savvy Cooper | Broadcast Reporter

If you’re like me (and the majority of Twitter), then you’ve recently watched Netflix’s newest original romantic comedy “To All The Boys I Loved Before” and exited out of the film genuinely surprised by the emotions and lessons this newfound classic coming-of-age film shared with viewers.

For those of you who haven’t bought into the hype, “To All The Boys I Loved Before” is based on a novel written by Jenny Han that follows the story of high school junior, Laura Jean, as her five secret love letters are exposed to each of the boys a letter was addressed to. Can you imagine?

Naturally, we’d all want to pass out then join the Witness Protection Program since that’s the only way out of this situation, but Laura Jean wasn’t given that option. Rather, she had to face the boys head-on and have difficult conversations about whether her feelings for them were still present.

Without giving away too much, my main takeaway from it, other than high praise and checking Amazon to buy the series, was the importance of being bold and fully expressing how you feel. This summer, I turned 20 and decided to make a greater effort to stay true to who I am while also being vocal about what I want, what I liked and most importantly, what I disliked.

Those who are 18 to 22 are at the apex of the “beginning” of their lives where they’re starting to get a glimpse of why they were placed on this earth and explore ways to pursue a lifestyle that revolves around things they love.

Not a single person on this earth can predict what tomorrow or even the next half hour will bring, so, again — be bold! Tell that special someone who makes your heart skip a beat the moment they share a room with you how you feel. Go to your manager and turn in your two week notice to that job you dread waking up for every morning. Hit that confirmation button firmly for a shopping cart filled with clothes that goes against your typical wardrobe.

Why not?

What could go wrong?

A million things, I know. But that’s simply your fear holding you back from potentially one of the best decisions you will ever make that your future self will forever thank you for.

Life is too short and precious and can be taken away from us at any moment. Close your eyes, breathe in and out and take those risks because it could lead to an opportunity you wouldn’t have known about otherwise.

Clear your throat and make a comment in your classroom or conference room expressing how you really feel, because that can encourage others who are like-minded as you to do the same and perhaps even create a space for you to be asked for your insight on future discussions/projects.

And if no other reason seems enticing, do it for you. Do it for a peace of mind that’s unparalleled knowing that you left a room, a conversation, a job without compromising who you are as a unique, talented individual.

Savvy is a junior journalism major from Charlotte, N.C.