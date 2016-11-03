Makeup doesn’t hide your flaws, it empowers you

I absolutely love makeup. It makes me feel confident, like a total boss woman. I’ve loved it ever since I got my first eye shadow palette in the sixth grade. I remember trying to cram as many different colors of eye shadow on my lid, not even slightly caring if the color combination made sense or matched what I was wearing. While I thought the combination of neon pink and purple eye shadow looked absolutely fabulous, other people didn’t share my same sentiment. They felt compelled to tell me what was wrong with my makeup if they felt I was wearing too much. Luckily for me, I have a supportive mom and a makeup-loving grandma who have always encouraged me to wear as much makeup as I wanted, in as many shades and colors as I wanted. While I don’t wear nearly as many crazy colors as I used to, my passion for creative makeup still can’t be crushed by those who didn’t approve.

Let’s get a few things straight here. First, women and men of all ages have the choice to wear makeup whenever and wherever they want. You can wear makeup to school, to church, to the gym. You can even wear makeup to sleep if you really want to. There are no restrictions on where and at what time you choose to wear makeup. It’s all up to you.

Second, wearing makeup does not automatically mean a person is insecure about their natural looks. Although people will try, they can’t determine your level of confidence based on how much makeup you wear or when you choose to wear it. I don’t wear makeup every day to school, but that doesn’t mean I’m more self-assured than the person that does.

Third, when people choose to wear makeup, the majority of the time it’s not because they are trying to impress someone else. When I sit down and decide what makeup I want to wear that day, the opinion and preferences of others don’t pop into my head. For me, putting on makeup is fun. Depending on the look I am trying to accomplish, I can take up to an hour to put my makeup on. I wouldn’t go to that much effort with the sole intention of impressing someone. When I choose to wear makeup, it’s because I want to, because it will make me happy.

Lastly, there isn’t a limit to the amount of makeup you put on your face. I wear a lot more makeup than the average person, and I’m aware of that. For me, being told I wear too much makeup isn’t an insult, it’s a fact — I wear a lot of makeup. Like I’ve said already, makeup is a personal choice and is based off of your own personal preferences. You are allowed to wear as little or as much as you want. The amount of makeup you choose to wear is no one’s business but yours. It’s your face, not any one else’s.

I view makeup as an easy way for people to express themselves. It’s an art form, regardless of whether people want to recognize it as such. Makeup is meant to be fun, creative and an easy way for you to transform yourself. There are no rules, or rights or wrongs. You can wear your makeup however your please, and don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.