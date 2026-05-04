Growing up fast: Resilience, growth defined Baylor softball’s regular season

By Carson Vercoe | Sports Intern

With the regular season over, Baylor softball has clinched a spot in the Big 12 Tournament, with eyes on a possible NCAA Tournament berth. In a year filled with ups and downs, the young squad has shown resilience and growth all season long.

“We went from one of the oldest teams last year to one of the youngest, with 18 freshmen and sophomores,” head coach Glenn Moore said. “A lot of free spirits in that group had to be corralled in a little bit.”

The Bears finished the regular season with a 28-25 record and a 10-14 Big 12 mark, placing eighth in the stacked conference. The Bears faced a daunting conference schedule featuring multiple ranked opponents, forcing the young team to adjust quickly to the level of play. Although they have at times shown their youth, this team has remained competitive.

The early portion of the season offered glimpses of what was to come. Despite a 10-0 loss to No. 16 Mississippi State and two losses to No. 22 Clemson, the Bears finished non-conference play with a 14-6 record. The Bears picked up big wins and gained valuable experience as a team made up mostly of underclassmen.

The Bears dominated the start of Big 12 play, sweeping Iowa State and picking up a ranked series win in Orlando against No. 23 UCF, but then things started to get rocky.

A gauntlet of ranked opponents and an injury to star sophomore Karynton Dawson proved to be too tall a task for the Bears. The Bears would drop five of their last six Big 12 series, as well as a few midweek games.

“We show our youth a little bit,” Moore said. “I know I got to quit saying that ‘youth’ word, but you know, when they act young, they throw and play like they’re young, then they get that reward of being young.”

Through the downward slide, though, stars emerged, as the senior duo of Brooklyn Carter and Amber Toven stepped up as leaders for the young team.

“Amber and Brooklyn have shown great leadership with this team, and it will pay off,” Moore said.

Carter batted .329 along with 16 RBIs. Her blazing speed allowed her to steal 22 bases and play sound defense in center field. Toven batted .350 with a team-leading 47 RBIs and five home runs. The duo helped generate a ton of offense at the top of the lineup and provided great defense.

Sophomore pitcher Peyton Tanner used the opportunity to become the Bears’ go-to pitcher. Tanner posted a 4.20 ERA with seven complete games as a sophomore.

“I couldn’t be happier with what Peyton is doing,” Moore said. “I think we’re seeing her get more and more confident.”

The emergence of a freshman star in Kaygen Marshall also helped the Bears get through the grind of Big 12 play. Marshall currently leads the team in home runs (10) and slugging percentage (.556).

“I’ve surprised myself coming in and just being more comfortable than I thought I was going to be,” Marshall said.

A defining moment for the team was a comeback win against No. 2 Texas Tech on Friday.

The Red Raiders were up 6-1 heading into the top of the fifth, but the Bears battled all the way back, scoring three runs in the fifth and three in the seventh on their way to defeating a top-ranked team. The performance reflected the team’s fight and resilience, which it had shown all season.

“This team has some valleys they go through, and we have created a lot of those valleys, but we’ve never quit, we’ve never thrown the towel in,” Moore said. “That’s a characteristic you see in upperclassman teams, so I’m thinking that’s going to pay off down the stretch.”

At the same time, however, the Bears struggled against the nation’s best. Missed opportunities and games that were just out of reach kept the Bears back from becoming a top Big 12 team. These experiences, though, will serve as lessons for a young, talented team in the future.

“It’s difficult, and it’s hard to lose, but we know we’re growing as a team,” Marshall said.

With the regular season over, the Bears shift their focus towards the Big 12 Tournament and a potential NCAA Tournament appearance. A Bears team built on youth, resilience and growth will look to keep that momentum going into the tournament.

The Bears begin their postseason push against Texas Tech at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Devon Park in Oklahoma City. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.