Apple of Waco’s eye: Apple Gal opens second storefront

By Alexandra Brewer | Arts & Life Writer

What started as an at-home hobby for owner Morgan Francis has now grown into a second storefront for Apple Gal in Waco, expanding from its original location in Tyler. Apple Gal now serves the community with unique candy apple flavors like circus animal and cookie butter.

The idea for the shop first started as a creative outlet for Francis.

“I was a stay-at-home mom, and I just needed a hobby,” Francis said. “I did not think it would turn into this, but here we are.”

Now, instead of her home kitchen, Francis has two storefronts and about 35 flavors rotating through her cases. The newest store, located at 407 S. Eighth St., is just a short walk from Magnolia and other local downtown spots.

“It was very, very scary to start my first location, because I was [working] out of my home for three and a half years,” Francis said. “The jump from home cottage laws and just being comfortable in my house to a storefront was very scary, but a lot like having children. The second one’s not so bad.”

Francis was ultimately swayed to open a Waco location after another business owner reached out to her through Instagram direct messages.

“The person who owned this building or rented out and had their business here reached out to me randomly on social media and said, ‘Hey, we’re moving. Do you want this spot?’” Francis said.

When Francis walked into the location, it immediately felt weirdly familiar. The glass shelves, spacious counters and room to show off rows of apples were the perfect additions to the space.

Francis said the Waco community has been heartwarming and supportive. Since the store’s opening, many small business owners have stopped by to introduce themselves or enjoy an apple on their break.

“Waco has been such a delight,” Francis said. “The community is super supportive … It’s been a really good place to land.”

Behind the business, Apple Gal is a family effort. Shop manager Jessi Wright, Francis’ sister, said her connection to the business goes back to its earliest days, when Francis was still making apples at home.

Wright also emphasized pride in watching the business develop over time, especially seeing her sister’s vision take shape into multiple locations.

“I’m very proud of her, and I love just seeing her creativity,” Wright said. “She does an amazing job, and it’s been so fun getting to spend more time with her.”

Wright said she hopes every customer can see the amount of work that goes into perfecting the product itself.

“Morgan worked so hard to perfect this recipe and tinker with it for over a year,” Wright said. “It’s more than just a plain caramel apple.”

Francis wants the shop to feel like an immersive experience for her customers.

“I try to get all five senses,” Francis said. “I’m really big into an experience. I want the music on, I want the smells to smell, the sees to see, I want the taste to taste. So I just want it to be a full-on five-senses experience.”

Apple Gal doesn’t stick to just classic caramel apples. The shop has about 35 flavors in rotation, with a “flavor of the week” and sometimes even two specials.

“We have so many, and I’ve had so many ideas throughout the years that we have a flavor of the week, sometimes two flavors,” Francis said.

Flavors range from a classic red hard candy apple and a simple caramel to some crazier flavors such as Muddy Buddy, topped with cereal, peanut butter and chocolate, or Cookie Butter, built around a Biscoff cookie.

In addition to the Tyler and Waco locations, Apple Gal has an online store for customers. Before deciding to open the Waco storefront, Francis thought she’d focus on shipping and keep things smaller.

“I thought, ‘Oh, I’m not gonna have multiple locations,'” Francis said. “‘I’m just gonna have one, and I’m gonna focus on my shipping. And that’s okay.’ And then this opportunity popped up. I would say what the plan is, but I don’t even think I know what the plan is. The plan just happens to me.”

For now, that plan includes settling into downtown Waco, offering student discounts and getting ready for a grand opening on May 23.