Where did all the color go?

By Brooke Cranford | Sports Broadcast Reporter

It seems like all color is gone.

This is not just a problem in interior design but in a larger culture-wide move toward muted hues in architecture, fashion and brand identity. Take a look at your social media feed or a home decor magazine, and it will be obvious: bright colors have been replaced with cleaner shades.

There is certainly no harm in having a simplistic palette, but we are watching our world slowly turn black and white.

Colors are not only aesthetically pleasing but also psychologically meaningful.

Research conducted by environmental psychologists shows that color can affect our mood, energy level and even productivity. Blue tones help us relax, green tones make us feel refreshed and warm colors such as yellow and orange energize us and make us happy. Hospitals, schools and offices take these studies into account when making interior design decisions. Our current obsession with neutral colors like gray, beige and white might unconsciously create an environment that lacks vibrancy and comfort.

Have you ever noticed your feelings during the sunrise or sunset? Or the rainbows that come after the storms? The sky is full of various colors, and for a while, life seems easier and fuller.

Color brings emotions, experiences and memories into our lives.

The beauty of a blue sky during the day, the fresh greenery of trees in the rain or the different shades of autumn’s red and golden leaves can never be erased from our memory solely because of the experience. Color contributes significantly to the overall experience of life.

Moreover, in private spaces, such as homes, colors speak volumes about the owners and their unique personalities. Photo frames, for instance, add personality to a room.

The gray, white and black designs are elegant and beautiful in their own way. It makes a space feel more elevated and clean. It also provides a more professional feel to the room.

Therefore, we don’t need to abandon modern design altogether; we need to reintroduce balance. A soft pop of color here and a bold choice there. Something that reminds us that the world is meant to be seen.

You can have color and still be classy, professional and clean.

Because at the end of the day, color is more than an aesthetic choice. It’s a reflection of life itself. And without it, the world would feel a lot less alive.

Next time you are outside, take a second to look around at what colors the world has to offer. Find a favorite color and start incorporating it into your everyday life as a simple reminder of what makes you happy.