Big second inning propels Baylor over Texas State in 4-3 win

By Carson Vercoe | Sports Intern

Baylor softball squeaked past Texas State on Wednesday night, 4-3, despite the Bobcats’ constant pressure on the basepaths. The Bears’ four-run second inning was the difference in a tight midweek contest.

The Bears (27-20, 9-9 Big 12) picked up a solid win before heading into a big-time home Big 12 series against No. 17 Oklahoma State (31-12, 11-7).

After shutting down the Bears in the top of the first, the Bobcats (31-18,11-7 Sun Belt) got things rolling offensively early.

Right fielder Keely Williams laced a double off the left center wall, which was followed by a single on a bunt by center fielder Sydney Harvey that gave the Bobcats runners on first and third with no outs. Designated player Karmyn Bass drove Williams in on a deep sacrifice fly for an early Bobcat lead.

Sophomore pitcher Peyton Tanner was able to get out of the early jam with minimal damage after retiring the next three batters in a row.

After getting out of the first inning, Tanner found herself in a similar position an inning later.

After walking three straight batters, the Bobcats had bases loaded with one out. However, Tanner got out of the jam again, sitting down the next two batters without allowing any runs.

The Bears had seen plenty of action on the basepaths in the first two innings, but it wasn’t until the third that they finally struck the scoreboard.

With two outs, the Bears rallied. Senior shortstop Amber Toven ripped a triple, scoring sophomore left fielder Sa’Mya Jones. Junior first baseman Leah Cran followed with an extra-base hit of her own, blasting a two-run home run deep into left field.

The Bears continued to rally after an error by the Bobcats gave the Bears another run for a four-run frame.

The Bobcats would not go down silently, though, responding with some runs of their own.

Two walks and a single gave the Bobcats bases loaded with no outs, forcing the Bears into a pitching change. Second baseman Kat Zarate drove a runner in with a single, followed by a sacrifice fly from left fielder Harley Vestal, which made the score 4-3.

Momentum continued to shift towards the Bobcat side at the top of the fifth after 2 walks and a single gave the Bobcats bases loaded again.

But like the previous innings, the Bears got out of the jam with no harm done.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Bobcats showed some fight, getting runners on first and third, but sophomore pitcher Cambree Creager shut it down and gave the Bears a 4-3 win.

After entering in the third inning, Creager gave the Bears five innings in relief, allowing five hits with zero runs and was a key piece to the Bears win.

The Bears will head back to Waco for a big home series against No. 17 Oklahoma State at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Getterman Stadium. All three weekend games will be streamed on ESPN+.