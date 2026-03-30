Hometown hero Lagway leading QB room transition

By Jackson Posey | Sports Editor

For the past two years, “quarterback” was never a concern.

The word was, metaphorically, crossed off in sharpie. Sawyer Robertson, a 6-foot-4 Air Raid disciple from Lubbock, passed for 6,752 yards and a Big 12-leading 59 touchdowns under offensive coordinator Jake Spavital.

Even as other aspects of the team struggled to live up to expectations, Robertson manned the quarterback position with poise. Now that he’s gone — to exhausted eligibility and the NFL Draft — who takes his spot?

“It may be new faces, but the standards stay the same,” Spavital said. “Something that you have to hammer home is making sure that this is a really close group and the continuity is there because when adversity starts to hit, they’ve got to trust each other.”

Junior Florida transfer DJ Lagway is all but assured the starting spot. The former five-star recruit and Baylor legacy passed for 4,179 yards, 28 touchdowns and 23 interceptions during his two seasons in Gainesville.

“I’ve been fortunate to coach a lot of good QBs in the arm strength,” Spavital said. “He’s one of the top ones I’ve had in terms of how he can stretch the field vertically.”

Lagway, who grew up a Baylor fan, said Baylor is what sparked his love for the game.

“This really started my love for college football,” Lagway said. “It really started the whole dream of mine to get here at this level, and it’s crazy how God works. Every day I wake up, it’s a blessing because I’m living in five-year-old, six-year-old me’s dream.”

Beyond Lagway, redshirt sophomore Nate Bennett and redshirt freshman Edward Griffin are expected to compete for the primary backup role.

“We have a great quarterback room,” Griffin said. “DJ’s a great guy. … It’s been great. You learn from other guys, you try to help out other guys, so that we can all put our best product forward when we get on the field.”

Robertson’s primary backup in 2025 was Bennett, the only other player on the roster to attempt a pass. (He went 5-of-7 for 34 yards.) He has the incumbent advantage for second-string reps.

“My personal goal is, play the best football I know I’m capable of, and just having fun,” Bennett said. “When I’m having fun, that’s when everything’s flowing, everything’s going well.”

Bennett, who came to Baylor in the same class as Spavital, also noted how much more confident he feels in year three of the system.

“I feel super comfortable,” Bennett said. “I feel super good. There’s so much more freedom now because [it’s] not just my third year in the system, but Spav’s been at Baylor for three years. So there’s a bunch of guys who have been with him still, dudes who came in with me in my freshman class, and so I feel good.”

With significant turnover along the offensive line and at the skill positions, much of Baylor’s success will be contingent on Lagway’s ability to minimize mistakes and step into the starting role on day one. He says he’s ready.

“I just love ball, love God and love football,” Lagway said. “Every time I get to step on the field, it’s a blessing.”