Could extraterrestrials unite our country?

By The Editorial Board

One of the world’s greatest mysteries has always been the existence, or lack thereof, of life outside Earth. From space expeditions to scientific research, people have worked tirelessly to shift the idea of extraterrestrials from science fiction to reality.

And now more than ever, the confirmation of alien life is exactly what the world needs to bridge its divide. With economically and emotionally devastating wars and polarized thinking, something big could mend fences — and finding extraterrestrials would do just that.

Believe it or not, we may be closer to extraterrestrials becoming a reality than you think.

In a Feb. 19 Truth Social post, President Donald Trump said he would direct relevant agencies “to begin the process of identifying and releasing Government files related to alien and extraterrestrial life, unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP), and unidentified flying objects (UFOs).”

Just over two weeks ago, hope for historic news picked up steam as the government registered the domains aliens.gov and alien.gov, although neither site is live yet.

The announcement turned heads and has since been a recurring topic for members of the president’s Cabinet and Trump himself.

During an interview with right-wing political commentator and YouTuber Benny Johnson that was posted on Saturday, Vice President JD Vance discussed UAPs and UFOs. Vance said he believes the things in UFOs aren’t “aliens” but instead “demons,” before moving on, saying, “but that’s a longer discussion.”

The vice president laid out how his Christian beliefs shape his thinking, and although it tends to be grim, he is still seeking more information and has no plans of stopping soon.

“It’s funny,” Vance said in the YouTube interview with Johnson. “When I came in, I was obsessed with the UFO files. And then you start getting really busy worrying about the economy and national security and things like that. But I’ve still got three more years as vice president. I will get to the bottom of the UFO files.”

While Vance’s views on non-Earth life are dark, we on The Editorial Board believe proof of extraterrestrial life or UFOs could be the thing that bridges the ideological gap in political thinking. It could unite humanity in curiosity and awe. Unlike the 1980s Hollywood horror flicks, an encounter should be an opportunity to learn and bridge technological gaps, not to start an intergalactic war.

While the government has made an intentional push toward transparency, scientists are also making developments in exploration. Among the more than 6,000 exoplanets known to astronomers, 45 have been identified as the “strongest places to search for alien life.”

Sure, there’s still no public proof, but conspiracy theories and hope for something more could, in itself, repair our strained relationship with the everyday tension we feel.

We’re not gullible enough to really believe the government will release tangible proof of UFOs and extraterrestrial life. And, for what it’s worth, scientists are likely a while from connecting with a real-life Rocky. But instead of fighting wars and butting heads over political policies, wouldn’t it be cool to unite in the curiosity of learning more about what’s really out there?