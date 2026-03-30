Baylor students found Waco chapter of opioid overdose prevention organization

By Kamryn Anthis | Intern

Two Baylor students set out to tackle one of the deadliest issues in college campuses across the country: accidental drug overdose.

Waco’s End Overdose President and Cypress sophomore Avery Brunkhorst started a Waco chapter of the national End Overdose organization. Brunkhorst said her inspiration for starting the chapter came after she experienced the consequences of drug usage firsthand.

“I found solace in this group after grieving a friend who died from a fentanyl overdose,” Brunkhorst said. “I found peace, and I felt like I could use that pain for something good. I hope others can find refuge in End Overdose.”

Frisco junior and End Overdose Secretary Mikehla Gibbons said the chapter was born to prevent drug overdose in the future — and provide a community for those who have been affected by it.

“The goal is just to spread awareness about opioid overdoses and educate people on how to prevent them,” Gibbons said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drug overdoses are the second-leading cause of death for college students, following only motor vehicle accidents. As fentanyl continues to creep into every corner of society, groups like End Overdose work to educate the public and provide life-saving resources.

Naloxone hydrochloride is a nasal spray that acts as an opioid antagonist and can rapidly reverse the onset of a drug overdose. Due to the incredible potency of fentanyl, a small dose can become deadly in an instant as the drug takes over the body and causes respiratory depression and suppression of the central nervous system.

As president, Brunkhorst founded the Waco chapter and is now organizing the distribution of free Naloxone to members of Texas communities. Brunkhorst said she got involved in the organization at another university, but wanted to bring it to Baylor, too.

“I fell in love with it and wanted to bring it to Baylor because I felt like it could have a very significant impact on the community,” Brunkhorst said.

The group is still in its infancy and is navigating how best to leverage its shared passion for this cause to save lives in our community. This chapter is one of 70 nationwide and works in conjunction with other groups to serve communities across Texas.

The organization offers free training on how to recognize and respond to a potential overdose. They hope to decrease the number of deaths that could have been avoided had more people known what to do in those life-or-death scenarios.

These girls, along with the rest of the founding team, are motivated by the pressing nature of this issue nationwide.

Though this group is not directly affiliated with Baylor University, they are looking for more members to join their cause.

Students can contact them on Instagram at @endoverdose.waco or by email at Waco@endoverdose.net. Because the organization is a non-profit, donations allow it to continue to provide life-saving medical supplies across the nation. Donations can be made at donate.endoverdose.net.