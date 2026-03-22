Baylor drops rubber match 13-6 amid early Oklahoma State outpour

By Jeffrey Cohen | Sports Writer

After Ezra Essex struck out to begin the bottom of the first, Oklahoma State got the ball rolling on offense. The Cowboys followed with a walk and a single to put runners on the corners. Two more singles and a double drove in four runs and set the tone for Sunday afternoon.

The four-run first inning was only the beginning as Oklahoma State (16-8, 2-4 Big 12) dominated Baylor (12-11, 2-4 Big 12) 13-6, winning a 2-1 series split for the Cowboys in Stillwater, Okla.

Both squads were looking for their first conference series win as the Bears won on Friday, 6-4, and the Pokes took Saturday’s game 5-3.

The Bears’ offense was not deterred by the early deficit. Redshirt junior shortstop Travis Sanders mashed his first home run of the season to right field, making it a 4-2 ballgame in the top of the third.

Baylor kept up the momentum in the fourth despite only having a runner on first with two outs. Redshirt freshman infielder Brytton Clements ripped a double down the left-field line to put Bears on second and third. Junior catcher JJ Kennett lined a ball into center field, landing it right in front of Kollin Ritchie to tie the game at four.

The rubber match took a wrong turn for Baylor in the bottom of the fourth. Danny Wallace reached base on a Sanders error to lead off the frame, followed by a walk. Back-to-back singles put Oklahoma State back ahead 6-4 and ended senior left-handed pitcher Ethan Calder’s outing.

Calder finished with an uncharacteristically rough outing, allowing nine runs (six earned) on seven hits in 3.2 innings.

Senior right-hander Grayson Murry did not fare well either, as he inherited runners at first and third. He walked the first three Cowboys he faced, allowing two more runs and capping off a five-run fourth.

Oklahoma State tacked on four more runs in the bottom of the sixth behind multiple wild pitches, a solo home run and a pair of RBI base hits to lead 13-4.

The Bears tried to rally in the top of the seventh with an RBI triple from freshman outfielder Brady Janusek and a sacrifice from redshirt senior first baseman Tyce Armstrong. Their efforts proved to be short-lived, as they fell 13-6 and lost their second conference series.

Baylor returns to action against Incarnate Word (13-11, 5-7 SLC) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Baylor Ballpark. The game will be streamed on ESPN+.