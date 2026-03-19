Gateway to India to bring Bollywood talent, flavor, culture to Waco Hall

By Rhea Choudhary | Staff Writer

As the lights dim and the music begins to blare, Waco Hall will become full of color, rhythm and movement for Gateway to India with performances from across the country.

Returning for its 29th year, Baylor’s GTI will transform Waco Hall into an atmosphere filled with music, dances and community Saturday from 5:30 to 10 p.m.

Hosted by the Indian Subcontinent Student Association, the Bollywood fusion competition will feature teams from across the country, local flavors and a packed lineup designed to keep the audience engaged from start to finish.

Tickets for students, faculty and the general public for the event are $13 until March 20 and will be $18 when purchased at the door. The ticket purchase also includes a meal. Doors will open at 5 p.m., and the show will begin at 5:30 p.m. Behind the scenes, however, the production has been in the making for nearly a year, according to Plano senior and GTI Director Ananya Mandava.

“Typically, we decide directors at the end of the previous academic year and then, starting from summer, we immediately start deciding theme, as well as doing interviews and applications for our board,” Mandava said. “Once the school year starts, we start booking things with Baylor, and then we start releasing applications to teams.”

The process brings together seven Bollywood teams from across the Desi Dance Network circuit to compete: Texas A&M Maaya, Georgetown Guzaarish, UAB Rangeela, UT Punjabbawockeez, Maryland Manzar, Rice Riyaaz and UT Dallas Raftaar. Additionally, UT San Antonio Shor and Baylor’s very own Taal will be performing as exhibition acts to conclude the show.

This year also marks GTI’s official status as a DDN affiliate competition, strengthening its national presence and competitive level. Whichever teams place at GTI this weekend will be able to advance to compete at the large-scale DDN Legends Dance Championship, held in Austin April 18, to conclude this year’s competition season.

Sugar Land junior and GTI Director Mahika Palani said the difference this year is that GTI is an affiliate competition.

“We work directly with their board and leadership to have more teams come to Gateway,” Palani said. “It helps put Gateway and Baylor on the map to be a bigger and better competition in the upcoming years.”

The show itself is carefully structured to deliver a full-evening experience. The show will kickoff at 5:30 p.m. The first half will run until 7 p.m., followed by a one-hour intermission where attendees can enjoy food, connect with friends and explore the cultural atmosphere. Performances resume at 8 p.m. and continue until 10 p.m., closing out the competition before post-show festivities begin.

Although the audience will simply be witnessing the final production, Frisco junior and GTI Director Ada Khoja said the reality behind it is much more complex.

“There’s so many moving aspects to it that it really means that we meet very often, so we’re all on the same page,” Khoja said. “A lot of the schedules that we make for show weekend are reliant on us because there are so many moving parts, so we’re able to make sure everyone’s on the same page.”

The event is partially funded through Baylor’s Student Government Allocation Fund, which can cover up to 50% of total costs depending on whether expenses directly benefit students. Directors said any remaining costs are covered through sponsorships, fundraising and partnerships.

Khoja added that the final stretch leading up to the event has been the most demanding.

“This week has been the busiest that we’ve been this entire semester, and it is the most fun yet busiest experience I have ever had,” Khoja said. “But I’m excited to see our final product come into fruition.”

Beyond the performances, Gateway to India offers a full cultural experience. Tikka House, a local restaurant, will cater the event alongside a local vendor, Asian Leaders Network, giving attendees a taste of regional cuisine alongside the show.

Another one-of-a-kind feature at Baylor’s Gateway is the signature “fashion show,” where many students will perform short, culturally inspired dances.

“It’s a super cool experience where students can sign up to do a dance and perform for their friends and family,” Khoja said. “It’s a way to share culture with people who might not have experienced it before.”

The competition’s judges will consist of five experienced dancers: Akash Sharma, Abhinav Agrawal, Lakshmi Sekharan, Harika Pappu and Shivy Agadi. Directors explained that the judging process is intentionally balanced, with individuals trained across different dance styles to make sure fairness is maintained.

Throughout the night, GTI’s goal is to create an enjoyable event that is both entertaining and meaningful, regardless of a viewer’s familiarity with dance or background in South Asian culture.

“Overall, Gateway is just a really fun way to showcase the culture of the Indian subcontinent,” Palani said. “You don’t even have to know what DDN is to have fun watching. The performances are really entertaining and very captivating.”

Khoja also expressed this sentiment, emphasizing the personal impact she gained from the event over the years of attending and leading.

“GTI is a great experience to be able to engage in a show that’s so different from the typical shows that an individual might see here at Baylor,” Khoja said. “It’s really nice to see all those cultures come together, along with being able to see this entire other side of Waco and this community that sometimes you don’t get to see on a day-to-day basis.”