Baylor prepares students for spring severe weather season

By Christian Wells | Staff Writer

As spring storm season begins in Central Texas, Baylor officials urged students to take precautions and familiarize themselves with emergency procedures amid the threat of severe weather.

Spring in Texas brings rapidly developing storms, including heavy rain, strong winds and tornadoes. Director of Emergency Management at Baylor George Nuñez said preparation and awareness are critical to staying safe as conditions worsen.

“As we enter the spring storm season, Central Texas may experience severe weather, including tornadoes,” Nuñez said. “It is important for students, faculty, staff and visitors to be familiar with the Baylor Alert emergency notification system and emergency preparedness guidance for severe weather, particularly if the National Weather Service issues a tornado watch or tornado warning.”

Baylor Alert is the university’s emergency notification system, which sends real-time updates through text messages, emails and phone calls. Nuñez said signing up for alerts and paying attention to notifications are among the most important steps to prepare for severe weather.

In a recent message, President Linda Livingstone also emphasized the importance of being “weather-ready,” encouraging the campus community to stay informed and act quickly when alerts are issued. The message highlighted that severe weather in Central Texas can escalate quickly, making early preparation essential.

“Your health and safety are always our top priority,” Livingstone said, encouraging students to pay close attention to Baylor Alert notifications and act quickly in emergencies.

Students living on campus are advised to identify designated shelter areas within residence halls, typically located on lower floors and away from windows. For those living off campus, Nuñez recommended seeking interior rooms such as bathrooms or closets and avoiding areas with large windows.

Weatherford sophomore Caroline Thompson said experiencing Central Texas weather has made her more aware of storm safety.

“In Weatherford, we get storms, but being in Waco has made me pay closer attention to alerts,” Thompson said. “I make sure I know where to go and keep my phone on me in case something happens.”

Nuñez also stressed the importance of distinguishing between a watch and a warning. A watch means conditions are favorable for severe weather, while a warning indicates that severe weather is occurring and that immediate action is needed.

In addition to knowing where to shelter, Nuñez encouraged students to prepare emergency supplies such as flashlights, portable phone chargers, bottled water and basic first-aid items. Avoiding travel and driving through flooded roadways during severe weather were also key safety recommendations.

As storm season continues, Nuñez said preparation can make a critical difference as students navigate unpredictable spring weather.