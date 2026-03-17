Ranking Waco boba tea spots

By Stacie Boyls | Arts & Life Writer

Boba tea has taken the world and college campuses by storm, offering overworked students a moment of relief via a sweet treat. As a college student with several boba tea options scattered around Waco, the obvious question emerges: which boba shop actually serves the best drink?

To find out, five local spots were put to the test.

The ranking rules were as follows: Each drink was ordered the same way for consistency: tiger milk tea (brown sugar milk tea) with boba pearls, 50% sweetness and the smallest available size. Prices listed are posttax, pretip totals.

The evaluation focused on five key factors: sweetness balance, tea flavor, milk ratio, price and boba texture.

1. Poppa Bear Boba

$6.17, Poppa Bear takes the top spot for delivering the most balanced drink in the lineup. Poppa Bear is located at 4716 W. Waco Drive.

The boba pearls have the ideal texture, balancing firm structure and a soft chew. The drink itself leans tea-forward, allowing the brown sugar flavor to complement the tea rather than overpower it. At 50% sweetness, the balance feels intentional and easy to finish.

Among the five shops tested, Poppa Bear offers the most complete combination of flavor, texture and price.

2. Sugar Spice

$6.07, Sugar Spice earns the runner-up spot largely thanks to value and portion size. Sugar Spice is located at 907 N. Hewitt Drive.

The drink leans milk-forward, and the pearls are slightly jellylike rather than chewy, which may not appeal to boba purists. However, the drink offers a generous amount for the price, making it one of the best deals in town for students.

3. Cha Community

$7.56, Cha Community lands in the middle of the ranking, but its appeal goes far beyond the drink itself. Cha community has two Waco locations at 1001 Franklin Ave. and 1205 S. Eighth St.

The brown sugar syrup is flavorful and rich, though the drink was overwhelmingly sweeter than expected at a 50% level, and the boba pearls lean softer than ideal. Still, what sets Cha apart is its atmosphere and community built through their boba.

Omaha, Neb., sophomore Kayli Hartzell said the welcoming atmosphere stood out during her visit.

“I feel like there’s just so much community there,” Hartzell said. “There’s so many places to sit, so it’s perfect for studying or hanging out with friends.”

Hartzell ordered a matcha with boba — her first-ever boba drink — and said the experience was made even better by the staff.

“The people that work there are really amazing and super sweet and always welcoming,” Hartzell said. “It’s just such a welcoming environment. I highly recommend it.”

4. Tea Time

$7.04, Tea Time lands just behind Cha Community. Tea Time is located at 721 S. Fourth St.

The drink leans milk-forward, though the flavor remains smooth and enjoyable. The boba pearls are slightly softer than ideal, but were freshly made and well flavored.

The drink itself is well executed, and the location is ideal for Baylor students looking for a quick, sweet treat. This drink pushed the $7 price barrier but came with enough beverage to slightly overlook this aspect.

5. 1102 Bubble Tea & Coffee

$7.24, 1102 Bubble Tea & Coffee rounds out the ranking. 1102 Bubble Tea & Coffee is located at 804 S. Seventh St., Suite 103.

The drink again leans milk-forward, and a noticeable aftertaste prevents it from competing with the top contenders. At $7.24 for the smallest size, it also ranks among the more expensive drinks tested.

However, the shop still stands out for its menu variety.

Spring freshman Ariel Hutton said the shop’s creative drink options are a highlight.

“I’m not a huge soda fan, but they have lots of fun soda drinks for people who are into that,” Hutton said. “It’s a fun place to experiment with flavors.”

For students looking for the best overall boba in Waco, Poppa Bear stands out for its balanced flavor, ideal boba texture and cozy atmosphere. All in all, Baylor students have many options for boba, depending on their priorities.

Whether it’s the value at Sugar Spice, the cozy atmosphere at Cha Community or the creative menu options at 1102, Waco’s growing collection of tea shops continues to give Baylor students plenty of options to sip.