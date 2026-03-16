What’s wrong with the Oscars?

By Giselle Lee | Staff Writer

Growing up, the Oscars were my Super Bowl.

I’ve watched everything unfold on the red carpet to inside the Dolby Theatre for years on any website that would let me watch it for free. I’ve been entranced by the glitz and glamour of celebrity actors with the coveted golden statue in their hands, shaking or beaming or crying as they thank all their loved ones and movie crew.

I believed the Oscars were the pinnacle of entertainment. Some days, I could even picture myself holding the prestigious award, speaking directly to viewers in hopes that they become inspired, too.

If it wasn’t obvious enough, I have a flair for the dramatic.

However, after trying to predict what Hollywood actor wins what category, obsessing over Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans’ reunion to subtly hint at “Avengers: Doomsday” and picking my favorite viral Leonardo DiCaprio meme this year (the finger guns won), I’ve come to the realization that the Academy Awards is … flawed.

As I followed the buildup to the grand finale to the award show season, I noticed three things.

In recent years, the Oscars has disregarded movies as a creative medium and instead treated it as a popularity contest. A mandatory requirement for all the academy’s voters to watch all nominated movies was shamefully implemented this year. Why wasn’t this the norm to begin with? Are we supposed to judge a movie simply by its box office numbers or prestigious lineup?

If a critically acclaimed award system such as the Oscars is voting based off its marketing prowess, it would be a disservice to the arts. Movies would lose their purpose in the entertainment industry.

Another issue I had was the limited pool of nominations within each category. Many stunning performances by actors such as Jennifer Lawrence in “Die My Love” or Paul Mescal in “Hamnet” went unrecognized at the Oscars this year. “Wicked: For Good” was not nominated in any category, a stark contrast to its predecessor last year.

While it was understandably harder this year with all the incredible movies that were released, why not expand the category to accommodate a broader — and, in my opinion, a more exciting — competition? This goes beyond the Academy Awards itself, with other award shows such as the Golden Globes facing backlash for not including nominations for “unconventional” choices.

Lastly, to the people that make movies an art: there is still a lack of diversity in genre and nominations. As of this year, Amy Madigan is the second ever best supporting actress from a horror movie; Michael B. Jordan became the sixth Black man to win best actor for playing twin brothers in Ryan Coogler’s vampire thriller, “Sinners.” “KPop Demon Hunters” also had a monumental evening, taking home best animated Feature and best original song for “Golden.”

If the Oscars wants to rebrand to recognize a movie’s popularity alone, why not include horror flicks or action blockbuster franchises like Marvel? In order to properly appreciate movies as an art form, the Academy Awards must show that it is able to adapt and accept international artistic trends. Thankfully, the award show is beginning to become more inclusive by adding best casting this year and a 2027 addition for best achievement in stunt design, yet the battle continues for better and authentic representation.

Don’t get me wrong — I love the Oscars. I am more than happy with the results and the drama that ensued beforehand (sorry Timothée Chalamet). However, the Academy Awards needs to do more to maintain its credibility and reputation if it wants me to tune in to next year’s show.