Close Menu
    Trending
    Subscribe to the Morning Buzz
    Tuesday, March 17

    Dreams into reality: International students embark on spring break trip to New York

    Giselle LeeBy Baylor News No Comments4 Mins Read
    International students, including senior Yume Ogawa (second from the left) and master’s candidate Bryan Cordova (far right), go on a guided tour around the United Nations Headquarters as part of the ISSS-organized spring break trip. Photo courtesy of Katie Klingstedt

    Giselle Lee is a freshman political science major from Hong Kong, China. Outside of school and work, she enjoys exploring new places, watching sports and spending time with her family and friends. After graduating, she hopes to pursue a career in sports diplomacy and mental health advocacy for student athletes around the world.

    Keep Reading

    Add A Comment

    Comments are closed.