Waco’s Puffy Postcards bakery brings Puerto Rican flavors to table

By Chloe Wilson | Intern

Puffy Postcards, a Puerto Rican-inspired microbakery founded by Naomi Jimenez, is turning heads in the Waco bakery scene. What began as a small, homegrown venture has quickly become a weekend staple, offering thoughtfully crafted pastries that blend cultural heritage with playful creativity.

Jimenez operates primarily through preorders and pop-ups, working out of her own kitchen. The bakery has developed a loyal following drawn to both its flavor and its story.

“Running the business from home requires discipline and organization, but it also keeps everything deeply personal,” Jimenez said. “I’m involved in every step, from recipe testing to the final packaging detail. Everything is made in small batches with intention.”

Jimenez launched Puffy Postcards to share the flavors of her upbringing while carving out space for her own culinary voice. The bakery’s name reflects that vision — something small, intentional and sent with care, like a postcard from home.

“When I settled in Waco, I realized there weren’t many spaces representing Puerto Rican flavors in a small, intimate way,” Jimenez said. “Puffy Postcards was born from that feeling of being far from home and wanting to re-create those flavors in a meaningful way.”

Unlike traditional storefront bakeries, Puffy Postcards embraces the intimacy of a microbakery model. Limited drops and curated menus allow Jimenez to experiment with seasonal ingredients and specialty items without sacrificing quality.

“Our slogan is ‘Bite-sized escapes to the Caribbean,” and that truly guides everything,” Jimenez said. “Every pastry is meant to feel like a little letter from home — sweet, warm and handmade. It’s about creating connections through flavor and memory.”

Customers often anticipate announcements on social media, where pastry boxes can sell out quickly. The menu items include an assortment of four pastries — grandesitos, pastelillitos, quesiguavas and quesitos. Customers often pair these treats with the homemade jars of guava jam that Jimenez sells.

Dallas sophomore Haley Tamez visited the most recent pop-up for the bakery at Thrst Coffee Shop to enjoy the eclectic, authentic flavors Jimenez creates.

“I got a bundle mix of some of the most recommended treats,” Tamez said. “This included the homemade pastelillitos, quesiguavas and quesitos. The flavors were seriously some of the best things I’ve had in a while in Waco. I can definitely see the mix of tradition and uniqueness in Jimenez’s creations.”

Waco’s food landscape has expanded significantly in recent years, with local entrepreneurs introducing everything from specialty coffee to globally-inspired cuisine. Puffy Postcards adds to that momentum by centering Latin Caribbean flavors that are often underrepresented in Central Texas.

At pop-up events, customers line up not just for pastries but for conversation. Jimenez often greets guests personally, explaining flavor profiles or recommending pairings. The interaction reinforces the bakery’s community-driven atmosphere.

“Our pop-ups are special because they create space for connection,” Jimenez said. “It’s not just about selling pastries. It’s about inviting people — whether they’re from the island or simply exploring new cultures — to experience a bite-sized escape to the Caribbean.”

Microbakeries like Puffy Postcards reflect a broader shift toward hyperlocal, small-batch food production. Rather than scaling rapidly, Jimenez has focused on intentional growth — refining recipes, strengthening customer relationships and maintaining authenticity.

“Looking ahead, I’d love to have a physical space or even a mobile concept, but only when it fully aligns with the vision,” Jimenez said. “I don’t just want a bakery counter. I want to feel like stepping into a little Puerto Rican universe, a space that reflects the culture, nostalgia and warmth behind every pastry.”

For Waco residents seeking a taste of Puerto Rican-inspired baking without leaving Central Texas, Puffy Postcards delivers something small yet meaningful — a sweet reminder that food, like a postcard, can carry a story across distances.

The next popup will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 8 at Thrst Coffee Shop, 1500 Colcord Ave.