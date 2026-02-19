Students struggle to find tickets for Sing

By Zainab Richardson | Staff Writer

Though the days surrounding Sing are filled with excitement and applause, the days leading up to the ticket release are anything but.

Sing happens every spring semester at Waco Hall and is considered one of the biggest Baylor traditions with Broadway-style productions by various student organizations.

But during the Sing ticket release, students face a high-stakes system that leaves many disappointed. When the sale begins, the experience splits into two categories: the success of those who secured their tickets and the despair of those who didn’t.

Faced with limited tickets, students must devise strategies to secure them. Some students use multiple devices and others get together with friends. Houston freshman James Enger set a timer on his phone to make sure he got tickets as soon as they went on sale.

“Ticket sales were very crazy because you had to wait in a queue for them, and no one expected how long that would take and whenever they did come out, there was such a rush to get in this queue and my tickets,” Enger said.

But not everyone was so lucky. Some first-timers heard about the ticket sales too late. Boerne freshman Benton Warrick said he missed the boat with Sing tickets.

“I heard about it too late, and then when I was going to get one, a friend told me that they were already sold out,” Warrick said.

Students performing in Sing receive three tickets to the performance without the hassle. While some students deal with the anxiety of being in a queue, others can simply rely on who they know.

Lascassas, Tenn., sophomore Molly Dutrisac got her ticket through a friend by being involved in Greek life. Though Dutrisac secured a ticket, she said the system is unfair for the student body.

“So I get tickets because I am involved in Greek life, but it is not fair for the entire student body,” Dutrisac said. “I think the student body should get first pick, because we go here.”

For those who want tickets but missed the release, there is still hope. According to Plano junior Oliver Dillard, a Waco Hall Ticketing Office staff member, the ticketing office allocates a set number of tickets to administration each year. The seats are usually in the center orchestra, and many are still unclaimed by the time Sing comes along. These tickets open to the public an hour before each show, so students can come early to secure a last-minute ticket.

“Show up an hour before,” Dillard said. “We usually have an extra allotment, and you can buy them in person. For the most part, everyone who shows up early can get some because it’s pure dedication to show up an hour before.”