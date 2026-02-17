Spring Festival celebration honors coming of Lunar New Year

By Christian Wells | Staff Writer

The smell of freshly steamed dumplings and boba tea filled the SUB White Room on Tuesday night as students tried to win at a chopstick challenge, tested their knowledge with Kahoot and carefully folded intricate paper cuttings in celebration of Lunar New Year.

As students competed in Chinese heritage games and activities, prizes were awarded to the winners.

The Chinese Language and Culture Club and the Chinese Students and Scholars Association hosted the come-and-go event featuring traditional food, games and cultural activities to mark the Spring Festival. Students enjoyed free dumplings and boba tea while rotating between activity tables highlighting elements of the holiday.

The holiday, also known as the Spring Festival, marks the beginning of the lunar calendar and is widely celebrated in China and other parts of Asia. Traditions often include family gatherings, symbolic foods and decorations meant to bring prosperity and good fortune in the year ahead.

Simpsonville, S.C., sophomore Sam Zhao is the CSSA president. According to Zhao, Spring Festival is a highly celebrated time of year.

“It is the most important day and time for not only the Chinese people, but people also globally, even for Asian people as well,” Zhao said. “I hope that they share this joy with us … We hope to celebrate with all of them.”

Grace Wen, Waco senior and CLC president, said planning for the event began weeks in advance, with both student organizations collaborating to ensure the evening included interactive and educational components.

“We first want to give people who have a Chinese heritage the chance to feel at home,” Wen said. “We want to help people from other cultures to know what the Chinese culture is like and what we do for the New Year.”

Aria Chai, a sophomore international student from China, said she was excited that Baylor allowed them to share their culture with the rest of the student body.

“It helps more people get together and share the culture,” Chai said. “It feels like our hometown.”

Organizers said they were encouraged by the turnout throughout the evening and hope to continue hosting similar events in the future.

“The CLC is much bigger now and we have more regular events,” Wen said. “Attendance is pretty good now, I hope it will grow to be even bigger next year.”

The event was free and open to all students.