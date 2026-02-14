Harlem Globetrotters deliver dazzling dribbles, dancing for 100-year tour in Waco

By Kalena Reynolds | Arts & Life Editor

An array of red, white and blue fan memorabilia began to pour into the stands for Saturday’s showing of the Harlem Globetrotters in Foster Pavilion. As tipoff approached, the team ran onto the floor to practice an array of trick shots.

​The show started with a bang, beginning with whimsical introductions of the staff and mascot, “Globie,” who circled his way to stardom with a variety of skateboard-handstand tricks.

​The PA announcer then introduced the famous 4-point line, which is 30 feet from the hoop and a signature trick shot of the Globetrotters.

​The Washington Generals emerged from the locker room first with a dynamic dance routine. Shortly after, the crowd roared as smoke filled the stage entrance, signaling the Globetrotters’ arrival onto the court, accompanied by their signature soundtrack, “Sweet Georgia Brown” by Brother Bones and His Shadows.

​As introductions continued, the players dazzled the court with an array of enrapturing tricks, turns and spins, bringing the signature Globetrotter athleticism and entertainment to bear in Waco.

Rookie guard “Biz-Z” Jones said being a Globetrotter means the world to her.

​“This is amazing for me,” Jones said. “I’m one of only about 20 women who have been blessed to play on this scene.”

​Jones said playing with male teammates is a very different experience.

​“I’m used to playing with women, but it’s cool,” Jones said. “It’s a little more athleticism on the court, but it’s beautiful.”

​Sonic arrays resonated throughout the stadium as the game began. Flashes of color stormed the court as the mix of green with red, white and blue jerseys took turns passing the ball back and forth. Immediately, the crowd was in awe, sending a thunderous cheer throughout the stadium.

​Both teams attempted variations of the four-point shot, with players taking multiple attempts until they made it through the hoop.

​All of a sudden, there was a pause in the quarter. The announcer introduced the “bowling ball” move, where a player spins a ball on a fan’s finger.

The second mascot, “Big G,” soon appeared on the court to perform a variety of tricks, including bouncing headstands. His wacky dance moves delighted the crowd.

​In the middle of the second quarter, one of the Globetrotters sustained an “injury.” Before things got too serious, the player stood up and began dancing.

​Towards the end of the second quarter, “Bulldog” and one of the Generals players got into a fake fight after Bulldog pulled a shoe off a crowd member and pretended to electrocute one of the Generals players with it.

​Shortly after, the announcer introduced the “golden ball moment,” stating that it was just “for the ladies.” ​While energy continued to surge in the stands, both teams returned to the locker room while the halftime show took place on the court.

​Before the second half of the game, they welcomed back Aundre Branch, a former Globetrotter and member of the Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame.

A scuffle shook up the third quarter after Justin “X-Over” Tompkins (pronounced “crossover”) threw water on a teammate, kicking off a Looney Tunes-style chase scene between the combatants.

​All of a sudden, the Globetrotters broke out into a dance break to “Le freak” by Nile Rodgers and The Chic during a timeout, including a kick line and a variety of synced-up choreography.

​With 1:45 left in the fourth quarter, the Globetrotters switched positions and mimicked a football game, calling plays in slow motion and dancing into the end zone.

​As the game continued, the entire crowd stood up. Enthusiasm filled the arena. The score went to 91-91, and the game went to overtime as the buzzer rang.

​After a back-and-forth battle, the Globetrotters made a game-winning dunk to win the game in overtime, 93-91.

​​Fan Liv Loughry said seeing the Harlem Globetrotters was her mom’s dream since she was young, and bringing her mom and her family to the game was a delight.

​“I love seeing their trick shots and everything, but I also love seeing Globie,” Loughry said. “He’s so cute.”