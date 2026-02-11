Waco’s Hispanic, Latino presence strengthens community life on campus

By Addison Gernenz | Intern

From El Charro Tapatio to Las Trancas Taco Stand, Waco has a multitude of grassroots businesses that run deep with Latino and Hispanic culture, as well as the city.

Waco is heavily founded on the Latino community, and the large Hispanic presence is still evident as roughly 30% of the Waco population is made up by Hispanic and Latino citizens, according to the United States Census Bureau.

St. Louis freshman Analucia Romero is part Mexican, part Columbian, and born in the U.S. She said that she grew up in a very culturally aware household.

“I learned how to speak Spanish before English,” Romero said. “We speak Spanglish at home. We eat Hispanic food, but we’ve always lived in areas that are not as diverse.”

El Charro Tapatio, located at 1615 W. Waco Drive, is a restaurant that specifically connects Romero to her culture and family back home. She praised the restaurant for its authentic Mexican food and art.

“I love it there,” Romero said with a smile. “The chairs and the tables are painted with beautiful little murals. It reminds me of how my house is decorated.”

Colorado Springs, Colo., junior Josiah Lockette said going to different restaurants around Waco makes him feel connected to his family, despite the 12-hour time difference.

Lockette is both Puerto Rican and African American, and his family has been in the U.S. for as long as their history can be traced back. Lockette said that being Latino is a huge part of his identity and the way that he sees himself.

“When people see me, they see the Black half of me, but they might not know off the bat that I’m Puerto Rican,” Lockette said. “It’s a big part of how I see myself and how I shape my worldview.”

Growing up in Colorado Springs, Lockette said there was not strong diversity around him.

“I had to do some searching, like reading books or listening to music, to try to find the bits and pieces that connect to my culture,” Lockette said.

Lockette’s favorite spot in town for Hispanic food is the taco truck Las Trancas, located at 400 N. 25th St. He appreciates how they stay true to their Hispanic roots, through customers having the option to order in Spanish and the menu largely being in Spanish.

“It’s clearly a family business,” Lockette said. “There’s a guy on the side who doesn’t make tacos, but he helps make flan, conchas and other cakes. He seals them on the side, and they work together to run the truck smoothly.”

Las Trancas is an authentic Mexican food truck that opened their first location in Waco in 2007, after seven years of the Gonzalez family working in taquerias and learning the ins and outs of business and Mexican street food.

Baylor also reflects the history of Waco through organizations such as the Hispanic Student Organization and events like their annual Fiesta.

Romero said she appreciates the organizations that Baylor works with to help the local Waco community, specifically the immigrant communities and the Hispanic community. La Puerta, located at 500 Clay Ave., is one of these initiatives.

La Puerta is a faith-based ministry in Waco that was founded in order to support the Latino American community. La Puerta was founded in Waco by Dr. Israel Loachamin and Emily Morrow-Loachamin while they were students at Baylor.

La Puerta focuses on providing support to the Spanish-speaking community in Waco through education, counseling and community engagement.

Romero commends the organization for their initiative and recognizing the responsibility that Christians have to reach their immediate community. She urges people to acknowledge what Jesus means when He says love your neighbor.

“I think it is so important to recognize this need in our immediate community and that immigrants, especially right now with the current political situation, are in a lot of fear and could use some help,” Romero said.

Lockette said that the friends he has met at Baylor have helped him become more connected to his culture.

“This community makes me feel welcome,” Lockette said. “I’ve met a lot of friends who are really open-minded and willing to learn about the Hispanic community. For those people there are resources at Baylor and around Waco, and I really appreciate that.”