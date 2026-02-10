Black history honored with Black Student Union’s Legacy in Focus

By Zainab Richardson | Staff Writer

Against the cloudy skies at Tidwell Bible Building, a group of students gathered on Tuesday evening to honor the legacy of Black students at Baylor as the Black Student Union hosted Legacy in Focus.

The Black Student Union’s event included a photoshoot to capture the history and legacy of Black organizations at Baylor. Students dressed in professional attire and BSU’s President Mia Ellington-Williams delivered a speech in front of the Robert Gilbert and Barbara Walker statues.

The statues represent the first Black Baylor graduates, which added to the symbolism. In Ellington-Williams’ speech, she reminded students of the struggle of those before and to take advantage of what they have now.

This location was chosen by design. Houston senior and BSU Board Member Rhian Henley said the location focused the event on the legacy of those who came before.

“It is to focus on the legacy of the people who came before us and graduated despite all the discrimination that they had faced,” Henley said. “I think it’s important that we highlight their legacy so we can really understand the importance of why we’re here.”

The event aimed to remind students of their ancestors’ legacy and to shape how they think about it. The goal was to transform legacy from just a concept of the past to an active responsibility of the present.

Dallas senior Lauren Whitfield said the event sought to merge the idea of legacy with both the past and present.

“[It’s] helping students acknowledge the history behind it, but also acknowledge that they are making history themselves and taking advantage of the resources available to them to be like our predecessors,” Whitfield said.

Oakland, Calif., sophomore Jordan Pitts said legacy holds a tangible weight in his life.

“Legacy for me is how people remember you and how people knew you, but also the actual impact and the things that you did that left a real mark on the world,” Pitts said.

Kyle sophomore RJ Johnson said the event captured his idea of legacy perfectly.

“When I think of legacy, I think about responsibility, responsibility to honor those that came for you and the responsibility to keep the path moving for those that come after you,” Johnson said.