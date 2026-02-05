No. 5 TCU men’s tennis tops No. 19 Baylor in early-season rivalry matchup

By Matt Nevarez | Reporter

No. 19 Baylor men’s tennis came up short Thursday evening against No. 5 TCU, losing 4-1 in a hard-fought rivalry matchup in Fort Worth.

TCU (6-1) took early control. The Horned Frogs took two of three doubles matches, including with the pairing of Cooper Woestendick and Oliver Bonding, who took the first match to swing momentum and create pressure for Baylor (4-2) heading into singles competition.

Senior Zsombor Velcz picked up the Bears’ lone point in a two-set win, showcasing consistency and grit throughout his match. Other matches were played well by the Bears, but ultimately the Horned Frogs’ depth and skill were too much for the Bears, as TCU picked up wins in the first, third and fourth matches.

Thursday marked the Bears’ second loss of the season, and first to a conference opponent. Both of their losses have come against top-10 teams.

The Bears will return to Waco to take on No. 8 Texas A&M (5-0) at 6 p.m. Monday at the Hawkins Indoor Tennis Facility.