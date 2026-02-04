Arancia Gelato & Bakery brings viral desserts to Waco

By Chloe Wilson | Intern

Arancia Gelato & Bakery has drawn in locals and tourists alike with its homemade pastries, Italian-style gelato and impressive coffee creations.

Centered on their baked goods, Arancia introduces a beautiful blend of European traditions and modern melodies that has quickly drawn positive attention to this quaint Central Texas shop. Bakery manager Mohd Alhakim said the owners wanted a unique, different place in the Waco area that blended old and new.

The bakery held its grand opening on Nov. 7 and has since become a staple pastry and gelato shop.

“They wanted to find trendy [desserts] like the Dubai chocolate items,” Alhakim said.

With authentic Italian and French cuisine, the owners were confident that this blend of conventional and creative would bring a diverse crowd of customers.

Opened with a mission to “bring joy through every bite,” Arancia set out to provide a wide array of items from classic European pastries, like almond and chocolate croissants, to new creations such as gelato “noodles.”

“Every time you come in, there’s something fun to try,” Arancia regular Olivia McFadden said. “The bakery’s light-filled interior, colorful pastries and welcoming vibe have easily made it the perfect community core for those seeking a weekend study spot, all the way down to people who admire it for its aesthetically pleasing Instagram backdrop.”

The menu offers a range of options, from six amazing gelato offerings, down to “the viral shelf,” home to seven chocolate-inspired picks spotlighted on the company’s Instagram and TikTok platforms. The shop also spotlights their eclectic espressos, dazzling desserts and savory surprises.

One of the central focuses of their shop is the famously-enjoyed gelato flavors. Although carrying conventional flavors like chocolate and vanilla bean, the pistachio and sea salt caramel flavors also procure a good amount of popularity.

“Many of the menu’s offerings are geared towards the younger generations,” Alhakim said. “We try to find anything unique or trendy — like the Dubai chocolate strawberry cups seen on TikTok — because they were very popular and, surprisingly, not a lot of people in the Waco area knew about them.”

For many, the bakery is more than just a stop for treats; it’s a creative gathering place. As the atmosphere brings as much life as the treats themselves, college students, families and individuals around Waco are welcome to enjoy cappuccinos, sweet gelato cups and quiche.

Whether you’re after a perfect croissant or a scoop of something unexpected, there’s a little something there for everyone — and it goes without saying that every bit of magic at this place is made with care.

Walking into Arancia feels like stepping into a local favorite rapidly becoming a cultural staple for the Waco area. With its combination of classical technique and modern flair, the bakery embodies a growing trend in Texas towns: culinary creativity rooted in community.

Arancia’s doors are open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.