Professors bring wildlife, weaving, personal artwork to Biennial Faculty Exhibition

At the Martin Museum of Art’s Biennial Faculty Exhibition, professors from both the art and art history departments have the opportunity to take off the instructor hat and embrace being students of art again, sharing their personal artwork for guests and students to see on display until March 8.

Art senior lecturer Greg Lewallen spent over 125 hours working to complete his piece in the exhibition, a life-sized white rhinoceros drawing done completely in ballpoint pen. According to Lewallen, this drawing is the largest piece he has ever completed, a creation that spans 7 feet by 12 feet.

“The drawing starts with an idea, and being representational, I used reference photos I took of the rhinos at Cameron Park Zoo to ensure accuracy,” Lewallen said. “I have never heard of anyone else having done a pen-and-ink scribble drawing of a life-sized rhino, and I wanted to do something unique.”

Lewallen said his intent in this art piece was to draw attention to the endangered wild rhinoceros population.

“I think standing close, in front of this life-sized image, helps the viewer to better appreciate the importance of saving wild places in their environment so populations can thrive and recover,” Lewallen said.

Lewallen said he, like the other professors participating in the exhibition, is excited by the opportunity to share his personal work with his students.

“They need to see that I actually might know what I am talking about when I am with them in the drawing studio … but I learn as much from them as they might from me,” Lewallen said.

Assistant professor of art Tina Linville also finds value in sharing her work with her students, including textiles and fiber sculptures made with techniques similar to those she teaches in the Baylor fiber studio.

“Sharing my own work is a way to model curiosity and experimentation, and to show that artistic practice is an ongoing process,” Linville said. “I hope it encourages students to explore how materials and processes might support the questions they want to ask in their own work.”

The unique art pieces created by professors Linville, Lewallen and many more from the departments are currently on display at the Martin Museum of Art. Because the exhibition features so many different forms of art, Linville said she hopes students see that creative practice doesn’t follow a single path.

“The exhibition reflects a range of approaches and perspectives, and I hope that variety helps students recognize space for their own interests, questions and ways of working,” Linville said. “Ideally, they leave feeling encouraged and a little more confident in their own potential.”