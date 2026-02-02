When professors require their own textbooks, students pay the price

By Charlie Cole | Broadcast Reporter

Textbooks have long ranked among the biggest expenses for college students. In recent years, that burden has eased somewhat as alternate options such as e-books, shareable PDFs and used copies have become more accessible. Still, there is one major problem remaining that needs to be stopped: professors writing their own textbook and making it required course material.

This has happened to me in both my semesters at Baylor. I have avoided most book costs, but the two largest purchases I have made were books authored by my professors. Both were required and cost more than $100 for the cheapest usable version. This feels unacceptable. It comes across as an exploitation of students and leads directly to financial gain for the professors.

College students aren’t exactly known to be the wealthiest people around. On average, textbooks and supplies cost students around $1,300 in the 2024-25 school year. That figure can often be reduced through online access or used books, bringing actual spending closer to $285 per year. The only situation that cannot be managed in this way is when the textbook is written by the professor teaching the course.

In those cases, students’ options are severely limited. The book is often available in one or two places. Sure, someone could buy the book used or from a previous student, but professors update their textbooks with new editions as years go by, rendering the old versions unusable. Some instructors also prohibit electronics in class, eliminating the possibility of cheaper digital versions. The result is the same: students are forced to pay full price with little alternative.

Authors typically receive 10% to 15% in royalties per hardcover book sale. While that may not seem significant, these books are usually upward of $100. Multiply that value over hundreds of students enrolled in the course, and that profit adds up fast. That profit, of course, goes directly to the professor from the pockets of their students.

There is another side to this argument, however. Textbooks can be valuable learning tools, allowing students to engage with material outside of lectures. According to a survey done by Bay View Analytics, about 78% of college professors require textbooks for their courses. A professor-written textbook can streamline instruction and help students better understand course expectations. It can be a huge help and save time and energy for both parties involved. Still, that convenience does not justify the financial strain placed on students.

So, what is the solution? My proposition: make them affordable or stop them altogether. It is time for universities to step in and put an end to this. It is completely unfair to the students, and professors are directly benefiting through financial gain. If the textbook is really so essential to the class, at least make it affordable for students. Or, better yet, it could be included with the cost of enrolling in the class in the first place.

Too many students — myself included — have been put in this position. It is time for limits to be placed on a system that prioritizes convenience and profit over student accessibility.