Kappa Kappa Gamma tackles mental health, suicide with annual philanthropy event

By Ryan Vasquez | Reporter

The Kappa Kappa Gamma chapter at Baylor hosted their annual “Mac N Keys” event on Monday night, an event bridging mental health and macaroni and cheese.

The event was hosted from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday in the Paul L. Foster Campus for Business and Innovation, and all were welcome to $8 all-you-can-eat mac and cheese, flowing conversation and a spaghetti-eating contest. The event raised money for Kappa’s philanthropy supporting mental health and mental health awareness.

Usually hosted in the fall as part of Kappa’s recruitment, this year the event was moved to the spring. Despite the change, that didn’t stop students and faculty from lining up out the door.

Camden, Maine, senior Ali Tassoni serves as Kappa’s philanthropy director and told her sisters to invite girls from other sororities to support a good cause.

“Because ultimately it’s philanthropy, and that’s what you’re supporting,” Tassoni said.

While all Kappa chapters across the country choose a specific entity to support, Baylor’s chapter specifically raises money for the Kappa Foundation, which goes toward any Kappa in need, active or not, as well as the Jed Foundation, devoted to suicide prevention and awareness.

While the chapter has been raising money for the Jed Foundation since before Tassoni became a member, she’s been able to see the growth of the philanthropy firsthand.

“Over the past few years, it’s definitely had a big impact on a lot of girls in our chapter,” Tassoni said. “We’ve seen girls lose friends to suicide, and so I think with that it’s become more and more prevalent.”

But the support for events like this isn’t just for those who organize it, Rockwall senior Harley Clark said.

“I absolutely love this event,” Clark said. “It’s such a fun way for people to get together and have a great time while also raising money for a good cause.”

The event is one of the two key ones that raise money for philanthropy. The other is Kappa Classic, a golfing event during Dad’s Day.

“It’s a success every year, and I feel like this year they did an amazing job,” Clark said.

For Tassoni and the Kappas, the event goes back to the theme of making an impact on others in need.

“Our philanthropy is impacting other people; it impacts everyone that walks into this room and every person that’s not in this room,” Tassoni said. “I do think that every person, whether it’s directly or indirectly, has a relationship with mental health; it’s just cool to see that kind of impact, especially with college students.”