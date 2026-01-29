Stories shape community in Multicultural Affairs Book Club

By Zainab Richardson | Staff Writer

For many students, the most impactful lessons are not learned only in class but are discovered during the Multicultural Affairs Book Club, where lectures spark conversations not only about diversity but about leadership as well.

The book club is hosted once a month and gives students an opportunity to learn from a diverse range of authors, serving as a space for community building, education and reflection. The primary role is to create a brave and inclusive environment where students can explore leadership and identity without pressure or performance, according to Director of Multicultural Affairs Geoffrey Griggs.

“A big reason we started it is that it allowed us to, at the time, be able to take diverse authors and share some of the literature that they were writing with our students that would be different from what they see in a classroom,” Griggs said.

Students can explore new hobbies through the book club. Houston sophomore Tan Green said he joined the club to have more time for reading.

“I feel like a book club kind of forces me to designate time just to spend a little time with some literature,” Green said. “I think it is good and it’s good for the mind.”

Priscilla Serrato, senior coordinator for education and training for Multicultural Affairs, said the club helps students navigate the pressures of life.

“Right now, students are navigating complex social, cultural and academic demands and many are seeking spaces where they feel seen and heard,” Serrato said. “This club offers a sense of belonging while also strengthening leadership capacity, critical reflection and cross-cultural dialogue.”

To help foster these connections, every book is intentionally selected to reflect them. Students are invited to nominate and vote for books. Serrato said they chose the process to center student voices and help hone leadership skills.

“This process alone models leadership, shared decision-making and agency,” she said. “Our goal is to provide both mirrors and windows spaces where students can see themselves, their identities and their challenges reflected in the book. It allows all participants to engage with perspectives, cultures and leadership journeys different from their own.”

The books are selected to leave a lasting impact on students and to equip them with skills that will help them after their time at Baylor. One of the recent books is focused on leadership, Green said.

“I think especially for the students and interns that work here, we’re kind of told that we are supposed to be like leaders amongst our peers,” Green said. “[It’s] kind of to help guide people and help us with teaching moments in leadership.”