Community support helps students navigate rising academic pressure

By Aarah Sardesai | News Intern

As Baylor’s spring semester starts settling in, students say their emotional well-being is based on two main forces: the strength of Baylor’s community and the pressure of academic demands.

Mayank Chauhan, a freshman from Baghpat, India, said he felt “surprisingly steady” starting this semester, thanking Baylor’s community for keeping him grounded.

“I thought that college would feel isolating, but it’s been the opposite,” Chauhan said. “People here are really helpful and are willing to get to know you. My friends, my [community leader] and even my professors are very helpful and make the hard days feel manageable.”

Chauhan said spontaneous friendships, late-night conversations and supportive faculty contributed to his positive outlook.

“Even when I’m stressed, I don’t feel alone,” Chauhan said. “That’s what made the biggest difference, especially when I was adjusting to life over here.”

Chauhan also mentioned that Baylor’s community also helped him handle the culture and lifestyle shifts he felt while moving to the U.S.

“Moving to the U.S. was a big change, but Baylor’s community softened the landing,” Chauhan said. “People at Baylor show up for you and really care; that made all the difference.”

Chauhan’s experience matches with national trends. A 2024 report from the American College Health Association found that students who feel socially connected are much more likely to have positive emotional health. The report also mentioned that campus community and belonging are “strong predictors of student resilience.”

Spring freshman Matthew Tanaka felt a bit different about this semester, saying academic pressure has been the biggest challenge.

“During my transition from high school to college, I thought that my classes would be similar to those I took in high school like AP or dual credit, but the pressure from classes here started building up more and more until halfway through the semester, when it became very exhausting,” Tanaka said.

Tanaka added that the pressure has affected his motivation and emotional energy. He truly enjoyed his classes, but the workload made it difficult to stay positive.

“I knew that college would be stressful, but it was different from what I expected,” Tanaka said. “Now I’m reflecting on my first semester and using this experience to grow from this situation.”

Tanaka also mentioned that band was one of the best parts of his Baylor experience.

“Even when classes felt overwhelming, band gave me something positive to look forward to,” Tanaka said. “It’s where I found a community of really supportive and uplifting people that really helped me stay positive through the entire semester.”

Students across campus are juggling similar tensions — gratitude for community, frustration with workload and the challenge of maintaining emotional balance.

Both Chauhan and Tanaka said they rely on time management apps to stay organized and also rely on their friends and community to stay grounded.

“My community and friends have been really supportive and helpful throughout the entire semester,” Tanaka said. “I honestly feel that part of my success last semester can be credited to my friends motivating me through the hardest parts.”