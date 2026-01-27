Baylor School of Education renamed after $30 million gift from Moody Foundation

By Abby Rathburn | Staff Writer

The Baylor School of Education is now known as the Moody School of Education after receiving its largest donation to date — a $30 million endowment from the Moody Foundation.

Comprised of five different endowments, the grant will support scholarships, research and academic programs, according to a recent press release. The gift will continue the Moody Foundation’s goal to “transform education in Texas by 2035.”

“This historic gift underscores the Moody Foundation’s deep commitment to education and student success across Texas,” said Frances Moody-Dahlberg, president and CEO of the Moody Foundation. “Baylor University’s Moody School of Education will play a critical role in preparing educators and advancing research, improving learning outcomes for all students. We are proud to support this work and to help expand Baylor’s impact across classrooms, schools and communities statewide.”

The Moody School of Education faculty gathered Friday for the announcement. Many educators are elated for the growth opportunities that will occur through this donation, such as Assistant Dean Kylan Clark-Goff.

“That gives us some of the tools we need to be able to expand our work and our reach to a more global audience, so we are all extremely giddy about the generosity of the Moody family and their selection of the school of education for that endowment,” Clark-Goff said.

In recent years, the now-Moody School of Education has seen great success. Bella Buncher, a May 2025 graduate, received the honor of being named Clinical Teacher of the Year for the state of Texas — one of seven within the past nine years.

“We have a culture of excellence because of the emotion that we have,” Clark-Goff said. “It’s a rigorous program … and I think because it’s rigorous, they’re super well-equipped to do the work, and they’re ahead of what other educator preparation programs produce.”

This intensity is accompanied by a faith-based worldview. Separating Baylor from many other institutions, it creates a community that pursues excellence while remaining rooted in Christian values, according to Lisa Osborne, associate director of assessment and professional development.

“We have a worldview that is different from a lot of secular educator preparation programs — public programs that don’t have that option of really looking at things through the lens of faith,” Osborne said. “We get to do that. And now this endowment really equips us to do even a greater job of reaching people because we see it through that lens of faith.”

Teaching since 1919, Baylor’s School of Education will continue to fulfill its mission through this endowment, Clark-Goff said. With so many avenues to choose from, students can be assured of Baylor’s commitment to producing future leaders of the world, regardless of their areas of interest.

“This is a historic day for Baylor University, and we celebrate the Moody Foundation’s profound commitment to transforming education in Texas,” President Linda Livingstone said. “Their generosity strengthens the essential work that begins with preparing outstanding leaders — teachers, principals, superintendents, clinicians and educational researchers who help every student thrive.”