Baylor looks perfect online; real life is harder

By Abby Rathburn | Staff Writer

Ever since my sophomore year of high school, I have been obsessed with finding my perfect fit. In fact, my first-ever college tour was when I was a freshman in high school. As an extremely type A individual, I kept a running list of college pros and cons, factoring in cost, distance, school size, academic prestige and many other factors. However, as soon as I stepped foot on Baylor’s campus, I knew this would be my home away from home. What I didn’t know was what lay behind the curtain.

I arrived on Baylor’s campus to move in on a hot August day, and I was filled with both excitement and nervous anticipation for what was to come. I was extremely blessed with amazing roommates and a dorm where I immediately felt comfortable being my true self. Shortly after move-in, classes began, and it quickly became clear that my professors genuinely wanted their students to succeed. After many years of research and curated lists, it felt like all my preparation had finally paid off.

Still, nothing truly prepares you for the adjustment to college. I entered Baylor having taken Advanced Placement and dual-enrollment courses in high school, confident that I was academically ready. What I did not anticipate was how deeply the school’s competitive nature would affect me.

From the outside looking in, Baylor presents itself as an institution committed to academic excellence while maintaining a strong Christian foundation, preparing men and women for leadership, service and success in their respective fields. I applaud Baylor for staying true to its mission statement, and I have felt these values throughout my first semester. Even so, it is now more important than ever to acknowledge the more hidden struggles that come with this mission.

On social media platforms, Baylor showcases images of its beautiful campus, smiling students and graduate success stories, all reinforcing a promise of personal, academic and professional achievement. While these photos of perfection and happiness are a nice visual, they do not accurately reflect the stress and competitive nature many students, myself included, experience behind the scenes.

Personally, I have struggled with comparing myself to the success of others and feeling like I have to do everything in my power to keep up with my peers. As I reflected on the many achievements and involvements of my peers, I found myself pushing harder and harder until burnout set in. Living in the Honors Residential College, I am blessed with a support system that is encouraging and genuinely interested in my success.

Even so, it was not until I opened up to friends that I realized how many students were quietly wrestling with the same feelings of comparison and inadequacy.

In college, overloading on commitments is almost too easy. With countless organizations catering to every academic, social, athletic, spiritual and professional interest, so many students feel pressured to be involved in everything at once. While these opportunities are valuable, it is essential for students to learn how to find a healthy balance between ambition and rest amid the constant shuffle of everyday life.

For any student feeling the weight of burnout, know that you are not alone. There are many counseling services readily available, and there are people around you who can help you through this season. I highly encourage both Baylor as an institution and students themselves to be more open with their struggles. Talking more about these hidden issues is pivotal in finding balance and rest and redefining success. My hope and prayer for Baylor students is that they find communities where they belong and learn to extend themselves grace during difficult periods.