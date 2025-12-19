Baylor junior died unexpectedly Thursday

By Ashlyn Beck | News Editor

Los Angeles junior Maggie Skinner died unexpectedly Thursday, according to a BaylorNewsFlash email.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news about current Baylor University student Maggie Skinner, who died unexpectedly on Thursday,” the email reads. “Please hold her family close in prayer as they navigate this very difficult time.”

Funeral arrangements haven’t yet been made, but students can expect an update when they are. Baylor University Spiritual Life will host a gathering during the first week of the spring semester at Bobo Spiritual Life Center for Skinner’s friends and classmates, along with faculty and staff. This will be a time of “prayer and remembrance,” according to the email, and an update will be sent with a finalized date and time.

Skinner, a pre-nursing student, was a member of Baylor Chamber of Commerce, the rock climbing team, Alpha Lamba Delta honor society and Turning Point USA at Baylor. Her sudden passing was announced via a NewsFlash email Friday afternoon.

Students in need of support can contact University Chaplain Dr. Charles Ramsey at Charles_Ramsey@baylor.edu, contact the Pastoral Care team or visit the Counseling Center.