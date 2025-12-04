SLIDESHOW: Christmas on 5th Street 2025

Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest Email By Caleb Garcia | Photographer & Sam Gassaway | Photographer Students sung Christmas carols in a variety of different languages on Fountain Mall at Baylor's Christmas on Fifth celebration on Thursday night. Caleb Garcia | Photographer President Dr. Linda Livingstone and First Gent Brad Livingstone pose with students on Fountain Mall for Baylor's Christmas on Fifth Celebration on Thursday night. Caleb Garcia | Photographer The Hispanic Student Association provided arts and crafts materials in the Student Union Building on Thursday. Sam Gassaway | Photographer A father and daughter make Christmas ornaments together at the SUB for Baylor's Christmas on Fifth celebration on Thursday night. Caleb Garcia | Photographer The Columbus Ave Baptist Hand-Bell Choir played a selection of Christmas carols at Vera Martin-Daniel Plaza during Baylor's Christmas on Fifth Celebration on Fountain Mall. Caleb Garcia | Photographer The Columbus Ave Baptist Church Hand-bell Choir played a selection of Christmas carols at the Vera Martin-Daniel Plaza during Christmas on Fifth Street on Thursday. Sam Gassaway | Photographer A horse carriage travels along Third Street on Thursday evening at Baylor's Christmas on Fifth Celebration. Caleb Garcia | Photographer Children and children at heart got a chance to play in the snow at fountain mall during Christmas on Fifth Street on Thursday. Sam Gassaway | Photographer A camel poses for the camera at the SUB at the Christmas on Fifth Celebration on Thursday evening. Caleb Garcia | Photographer Christmas on Fifth Street featured a number of local businesses selling Christmas gifts on Thursday. Sam Gassaway | Photographer A diretor leads students in worship at the Advent services for Baylor's Christmas on Fifth Celebration on Thursday night. Caleb Garcia | Photographer Baylor has it's own White Christmas with snow and a tree lighting on Fountain Mall at Baylor's Christmas on Fifth Celebration on Thursday night. Caleb Garcia | Photographer advent services Christmas christmas carols Christmas on 5th Street christmas tree christmas tree lighting Fountain Mall Hispanic Student Association horse carriages President Livingstone SUB