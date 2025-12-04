Close Menu
    Friday, December 5

    SLIDESHOW: Christmas on 5th Street 2025

    Sam Gassaway
    Baylor students were eager to get a perfect shot of the KOT Christmas tree lighting at fountain mall on Thursday. Sam Gassaway | Photographer

    By Caleb Garcia | Photographer & Sam Gassaway | Photographer

    • Students sung Christmas carols in a variety of different languages on Fountain Mall at Baylor's Christmas on Fifth celebration on Thursday night. Caleb Garcia | Photographer

    Sam Gassaway is a senior Film & Digital Media and Photojournalism double major from Argyle, Texas. He loves traveling, watching movies, and taking photos. After graduation, Sam hopes to work in the film industry as an editor.

