Are you a ‘study diva?’ Follow this study recipe to find your zen

By Olivia Turner | Arts & Life Editor

Let the late-night Moody study sessions commence. Yes, the dreaded “finals season” is upon us.

For many students, this signifies a period of “locking in” — but such a process looks different for each student. Some can plop down just about anywhere and contentedly flip through their Quizlet flashcards. For the rest of us, reaching a flow state while studying can be quite the ordeal, even when the pressure is on.

If you find it difficult to concentrate on your notes in noisy, public group settings, face it: you’re a study diva. You need to go through the (often numerous) motions to truly hit the books. And that’s OK! As a senior who has seen her fair share of finals, allow me to share my foolproof method for creating the perfect study environment that will ensure success for your first semester exams.

Timing

First, you’ll want to schedule several time slots throughout the next couple of weeks that are sacred study periods. That means no other engagements can encroach on this time, even if it is something as minor as a spontaneous coffee date with a friend.

Put these times on your calendar and protect them with your life!

Pick a location

Secondly, you will want to decide where to study beforehand so that when the time comes, you simply pack up and go.

Tailor your location to your study needs. Do you thrive in bustling, chatty, populated environments? Maybe a local cafe would suit you best. The vibes at Pinewood and Dichotomy are my personal favorites. The Dancing Bear Pub also features comfortable seating, cozy lighting and just enough background noise to hold you accountable.

Or, if you prefer a more solitary study space, try transforming your own space. Here, I’ll teach you how.

Satisfy your senses

Start by setting the mood — almost like a date. If your fluorescent bedroom lights give you a headache, opt for a desk light with a more golden glow. Fairy lights and any other multicolored lighting can create a space that is welcoming and comfortable, but not to the point of distraction.

Smells even have the power to impact the quality of a study session, with some scents encouraging the increase of alpha brain waves, concentration and relaxation. Indulge your sense of smell by lighting your favorite candle or throwing on some wax melts. Or if you’re more into essential oils, lavender, mint and eucalyptus are all very soothing options.

Lastly, pick your auditory poison: music, background noise or silence. If lyrics don’t slow your flow, by all means, cue up your playlist. However, if you prefer instrumental instead, don’t fret. Throw on some classical tunes, a movie soundtrack, a yoga playlist or the good old trusty lofi girl — you know the one. YouTube has some other great musical options. I find these Animal Crossing jazz cafe videos to be very soothing.

If music incites more dance breaks than anticipated, try some white noise or even brown noise, which I find underrated. Spotify has ample playlists for this. Or, if any noise at all is overstimulating, working in silence is perfectly acceptable.

Comfort is key

Next, you’re going to need to get comfy — but not too comfy. I’d recommend staying away from your bed to prevent unintentional naps (it happens!), unless you are sitting up with a lap desk.

Desk chairs are optimal study seats, but if yours isn’t the boujiest, comfiest one on the market, the kitchen table or even the couch will suffice. Just try to find a temperate spot that encourages good posture and keeps you from wiggling your way through your study sessions. Grab a blanket or throw pillow for added comfort.

Fuel your focus

Rather than beating yourself up about getting off task, I find that positive reinforcement — not punishment — is the best motivator. Rewarding yourself for your hard work encourages efficiency and helps to break up an otherwise daunting couple of hours.

Every couple of practice problems, indulge in your favorite snack or sweet, and get back to work to earn more. You can even dangle the thought of a power nap or a few minutes to snuggle with a pet over your head. However, avoid more addictive rewards like scrolling TikTok or hopping on the game, which might prevent you from returning to your study session.





More tips for preventing distraction

Above all, put your phone in jail! The most important factor of a Zen study session is that cellular devices must be far out of reach. All those notifications will only trip you up.

Here’s a tough one. Be honest with chatty roommates. If you live with someone who makes impromptu visits to your room to debrief, it’s OK to protect your peace. Let them know you’d love to yap about your day later, once you’ve accomplished those essential tasks.

Get up and move every once in a while. Walk around your space, drop down and do some pushups or even just stand up and stretch. If you’re doubtful this will make a difference, try it and be amazed.

If all else fails, psych yourself out. Lie. Tell yourself you’re pumped to solve that equation, memorize that theory or gather sources for that research paper. Look for joy and satisfaction in whatever it is you’re working on, even if it’s not your favorite subject. Know that you are making a difference as long as you’re giving it your all, no matter how trivial or scary your finals may seem.

Now that you have the formula for the perfect study period, you got this. Ace those exams, study diva!