Crafty ways to decorate, de-stress amid finals season

By Stacie Boyls | Arts & Life Writer

As finals and holiday pressure wind up, self-care is imperative. Holiday obligations and academic pressure seem to stack like presents under a tree.

With emotions running high, engaging in slow, thoughtful activities such as crafting can provide the fun de-stressor your mind craves. Each craft can be done solo or turned into a group activity, varying in time commitment while remaining cost-effective. Plus, these crafts can be displayed as festive décor in your apartment or dorm.

Dried Orange Ornament

This whimsical holiday craft serves as both a pleasant citrus air freshener and a festive holiday decoration. For a quick, simple gift, try making a single ornament. For a longer time commitment, try stringing them together to create a unique garland.

Pipe Cleaner Wreath

For those who can’t stop fidgeting, this one is for you. These tiny wreaths only require a straw, your preferred pipe cleaner colors, and a hot glue gun. This craft is beginner-friendly and can be a fun addition to a homemade Christmas gift or a cute decoration for your space. No matter your level of experience, this craft is accessible and enjoyable.

Paper Chain Garland

Paper chain garlands are a simple craft that offers a unique craft experience for both beginners and veteran crafters. Make fun patterns with different textures or styles of paper. Change the link shape. Play with patterns or add charms. Invite friends and have a garland-making party, or lock in solo. This craft will provide a cute decoration for doorways or trees.

Christmas Diamond Art Kits

These cheery kits resemble a color-by-number layout. Pre-glued paper guides you through the process of placing tiny dots on designated spots. This craft is a commitment, but satisfying to complete. Use the kit to cushion study sessions over the weekend. Work on it with a holiday movie on. Whenever you complete the craft, you’ll be left with a DIY holiday display worthy of admiration.